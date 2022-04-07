Watkins Glen International Kicks Off 2022 Season With Opening Weekend To Benefit R.A.C.E. Foundation

As the winter chill thaws to make way for spring flowers, Watkins Glen International prepares to welcome fans back for Opening Weekend at The Glen this weekend, April 9-10.

On Saturday and Sunday, for a donation ($25 in advance, $30 at the track beginning Saturday) to the Racing and Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.) Foundation, fans may drive their personal vehicle around the iconic Watkins Glen road course. Individuals and car clubs interested in taking their turn around the track can get more information at https://www.theglen.com/events/opening-weekend-2022/.

All proceeds raised during Opening Weekend will benefit the R.A.C.E. Foundation, which distributed $84,450 in 2021 to a total of 32 organizations in Schuyler, Steuben, Chemung, Tioga, Yates and Tompkins counties of New York.

“It’s important to everyone at Watkins Glen and NASCAR that we give back to the communities where we race,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “We really aim to help our neighbors in their times of need, so Opening Weekend is a great way to do that and also welcome the fans back to the track for the start of the racing season.”

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce will be joining in the Opening Weekend celebrations as they co-host the second annual Pep Rally to kick off the 2022 event season at The Glen.

“We are thrilled to partner with WGI to ‘green-flag’ the 2022 season,” said Nigar Hale, Executive Director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. “Auto racing is part of this community’s DNA, and WGI is an internationally renowned treasure. We are excited to be a part of and support the energy that WGI brings to our community.”

With Opening Weekend marking the official beginning of the season for Watkins Glen, the track has a jam-packed lineup of racing and entertainment throughout the year. Below are the key weekends for fans to come check out the action at The Glen:

2022 Watkins Glen International Schedule

April 9-10 – Opening Weekend

May 20-22 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 3-5 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 23-26 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 7-10 – Finger Lakes Wine Festival; Masters Historic Racing Weekend

July 21-24 – GT World Challenge America

August 17-21 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 8-11 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

October 28-29 - Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

To purchase IMSA or NASCAR race tickets or for camping and additional event information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

WGI PR