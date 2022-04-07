RaceDayNFT, Pocono Raceway Reach Partnership Agreement

RaceDayNFT and Pocono Raceway have reached a partnership agreement to feature ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in the innovative digital marketplace for race fans.

Pocono-specific items will be available prior to the track’s July 22-24 NASCAR weekend, featuring NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races plus an ARCA Menards Series race.

RaceDayNFT is a digital collectible marketplace for fans to buy, sell and trade NFTs. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

“We’re honored to partner with RaceDayNFT and look forward to the drop of our Tricky Triangle offerings,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “RaceDayNFT provides another opportunity for Pocono fans to get engaged with us, have some fun and collect a unique piece of memorability about their favorite track.”

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans in 2021.

Unique NFTs at other speedways have included virtual die-cast cars, ticket packages, charity tokens, commemorative tickets and more. Pocono Raceway’s NFT collection will be available on the marketplace in the coming weeks.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY and UFC Strike.

GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform operates the RaceDayNFT.com NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

Pocono Raceway PR