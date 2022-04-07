2022 Racing Season Begins This Saturday At Larry King Law's Langley Speedway

NASCAR racing is set to return to the famed Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway this weekend with over two hundred laps of Saturday night short track action to kick off the 72nd season.

The time of year has finally come again where race haulers from around the seven cities will begin to once again converge on the 0.395-mile speedway. Drivers in 12 divisions will take to the asphalt with one common goal – a 2022 championship trophy. Speedway officials have been working nonstop over the off season to ensure this is one of the best seasons yet. 2022 will see the addition of special promotional events, the return of a division from years past, the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified tour, a bigger and better Hampton Heat and Shawn Balluzzo Memorial event, and possibly brand new winners and champions.

“This is going to be one of the best years in recent history,” General Manager and Promotor Vaughan Crittenden stated in regards to Pepsi Opening Night. “We have some of the best partners in the area returning this year, we are introducing a new fan experience with promotional nights, welcoming back a division that hasn’t run in years – the limited late models and that is not everything we have planned for the year. Opening night is going to be big like it always is, but 2022 is going to be special for sure.”

Five divisions are on deck this weekend to official kick off the 2022 racing season with more than two-hundred laps of racing on the card. Brenden Queen will once again look to the lead the Taylor Waste Services Late Model division into 2022 with a 100-lap feature event as he looks for his third track championship in a row – something that has not been seen since C.E. Falk won three in a row from 2009 to 2011. In addition to the late models fans will get their first look at the Asset Auto Recovery HRKC Pro Wing Champ Kart division. A class that the Leach Brothers have dominated over the last few years. The Harris Truck Shop Super Trucks, Old Skool Video Games Super Streets, and fan favorite Parts Barn Enduro’s will also be in action this Saturday night.

“I am absolutely honored to open these gates once again for our fans to come in and enjoy their Saturday night,” speedway owner Bill Mullis commented. “I am also proud of all the hard work this staff has put in to making this yet another great year. There is a lot of things that go on in the background that not everyone sees but we all cannot wait to see the stands packed this weekend as we get underway for our seventy-second race season.”

General Admission grandstands are scheduled to open this Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM as the karts take to the track for the first of their two rounds of controlled practice. Late Models Super Trucks, and Super Streets will follow until it is time to qualify at 4:30 PM EDT. Racing is scheduled to get under way at 7:00 PM EDT. Tickets can be purchased the day of at the ticket office or always online at www.langley-speedway.com.

Langley Speedway PR