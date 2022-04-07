Bloomsburg Fair Raceway cancels Thursday's Test and Tune due to rain.next up Opening Day April 14

With a forecast of daylong rain and thunderstorms across the region officials at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway had no other choice then to cancel this evening’s Test and Tune which was slated to run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The 3/8th mile dirt oval now turns to the season opening event scheduled for Thursday, April 14 with the green flag set to wave at 7:00 pm.

The night’s action will feature the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and United Racing Club (URC) presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches & Trailers winged 360 Sprints with both features paying $2000-to-win.

Pit gates open at 4:00 pm and grandstands at 5:00 pm. Adult general admission is $15 and $10 for seniors and students. Pits are $35.

Heading into next Thursday’s races both organizations have staged single events thus far. On April 2 Briggs Danner of Allentown scored the opening win with USAC at Bridgeport Speedway. Danner returns to Bloomsburg as the USAC East Coast Sprint 2021 winner.

URC was rained out twice last season before Adam Carberry of Bensalem scored the victory in August. URC will be at Port Royal on Saturday, April 9 prior to heading into Bloomsburg.

Following Thursday’s lid-lifter the action gets back underway one week later on Thursday, April 21 when Tony Stewart’s Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will make their Bloomsburg debut running in a $6000-to-win main event.

Joining the All Stars will be the All Pro SpeedSTR’s which will also be making their first run at the track after being cancelled last year due to rain.

A reminder to that camping is available at $30 per spot which includes water and electric. Also online ticketing is being offered. Camping and ticketing forms can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is located at 620 West Third Street, Bloomsburg, Pa. 17815. You can also access up to date news on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy

and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR