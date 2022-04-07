Dover Motor Speedway partners with General Tire for April 29 ARCA Menards Series East race

General Tire is the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, April 29, at Dover Motor Speedway, the opening race of the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend this spring, track and company officials said today.

For the fourth consecutive year, the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race will take the green flag on the high‐banked, one‐mile concrete oval at Dover.

General Tire has manufactured tires for American passenger and commercial vehicles for more than 100 years, since its founding in Ohio in 1915 as The General Tire & Rubber Company.

“We are proud to continue our partnership at the iconic Monster Mile,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “Over the past three years we’ve seen some action-packed racing at the Dover venue, so we are thrilled to sponsor this event again. As we’ve continued to support the ARCA Menards Series since we first became a partner in 2016, our track partnerships help to expand both of our brands even more.”

The ARCA Menards Series East has been a staple of Dover Motor Speedway’s race calendar every year since 2001. Past Dover winners in ARCA Menards Series East events include Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton and Bubba Wallace.

In recent years, the ARCA Menards Series East served as a proving ground for top drivers such as William Byron, Justin Haley and Joey Logano. Ty Gibbs won the 2021 General Tire 125 at Dover.

“The General Tire 125 is a terrific opening race for our big tripleheader weekend this spring,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president. “We appreciate General Tire’s continued support of our Speedway and the development of talented, young drivers in the ARCA Menards Series East division. We look forward to our fans returning to the Monster Mile for another exciting race weekend at our venue.”

The April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1 (3 p.m., FS1) and the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, April 30 (1:30 p.m., FS1).

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

TICKETS:

Tickets to the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race start at just $28 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www.doverspeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.

FOLLOW US:

Dover Motor Speedway PR