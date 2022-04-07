AutoFair Visitors Can Be Among the First to Enjoy ​​​​​​​The Speedway Club's All-New, Flavorful Menu

The Speedway Club is ringing in spring with a brand-new menu and visitors to this weekend’s Charlotte AutoFair can be among the first to try the array of new offerings.

The Speedway Club will not only feature a variety of new mouth-watering appetizers, entrées and desserts, it will now offer premium select cuts of grass-fed beef from North Carolina-based Brasstown Beef, out of Brasstown, NC.

What can I find on the Spring Speedway Club menu?

A wide variety of delicious appetizers from seared duck served with a spicy mustard glaze to fried green tomatoes and deviled eggs covered in jalapeño pepper and bacon;

Newly crafted, signature entrees such a shrimp and grits, mango-glazed salmon and baked lobster mac n’ cheese;

Mouth-watering proteins like 16-ounce dry-aged, bone-in Kansas City strip steak, certified-Angus beef filet mignon, lobster tails and scallops;

Delectable desserts including a creamy Key Lime pie, rich red velvet cake and caramel apple pie.

Who can dine at the Speedway Club?

The Speedway Club is open to the public for lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Dinner hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 until 9:00 p.m. While a club membership is not required to dine, members receive a 10 percent discount on food and beverage purchases in the restaurant, among other perks.

Where is the Speedway Club Located?

The Speedway Club is located on the 6th floor of Smith Tower at Charlotte Motor Speedway, overlooking the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway. For directions, use 5555 Concord Parkway S, Concord, NC.

What hours does the Speedway Club serve?

The Speedway Club is open year-round for lunch, dinner and special events. Guests can enjoy the new menu Tuesday through Saturday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and for dinner 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Are there any special offerings or events for AutoFair?

In conjunction with the Charlotte AutoFair, visitors can enjoy a lunch buffet at the Speedway Club on Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for just $22. Reservations are recommended.

Following lunch, guests can take in the car show from above and enjoy Happy Hour specials from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. featuring a half-priced lounge menu along with a new race themed cocktail menu. In celebration of the Spring Auto Fair returning, the Speedway Club bar will be offering cocktails like the Green Flag (featuring Dixie vodka), the Caution Flag (made with Bacardi Rum), the Bootlegger’s Mule (with Old Smoky Moonshine), among others. Happy Hour guests can also try Michael Waltrip Brewery beers like The Two Time Blonde Ale, Checkered Past Coconut IPA and the Vamanos Mexican Lager.

CMS PR