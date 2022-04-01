Dennis Bickmeier ending tenure at Richmond Raceway

Late last week the City of Henrico named current Richmond Raceway track president Dennis Bickmeier to lead the city’s sports and tourism program including a new events facility under construction.

Bickmeier will call it a career working for NASCAR owned tracks going all the way back to 1999 when he was hired on at Auto Club Speedway before moving to Michigan International Speedway 2007 and finally in 2011 being named president of Richmond following this weekend's events at the track.

“Well, it’s a little bit bittersweet, 11 years have gone by quickly here at Richmond Raceway. As I look back there are so many things, I’m proud of working with our team to keep fans entertained throughout the weekend.” Said Bickmeier

While overseeing the track Richmond has made significant changes over the years including a $40-million-dollar infield upgrade and expansion for fans. In 2019 following a 14-year hiatus the Camping World Truck Series returned to the track only to take a break during COVID once again returning in 2021.

Bickmeier's time at Richmond also included a redevelopment of the on-property amphitheater pairing AEG Live and VACU to bring concerts and festivals back to the complex after decades of sporadic use.

Bickmeier and his team will get to see the fruits of their labor this weekend in the Toyota Owners 400 when the Next Gen car makes its debut racing appearance at the track. But it was also the first track the new car ever tested on with Austin Dillon behind the wheel.

“This plays into the history and legacy of Richmond Raceway. I’m excited overall to see the new car and talking with our fans they are excited to see the car.”

For the first time since the early 90s when the lighting system was installed and all of Richmond Raceway events were moved to nighttime events the track will see a return to an all-day schedule in 2022. This of course excluding the shift of events during COVID that moved the events to day to accommodate for the season schedule.

“What we’ve seen when you have a race during the day here presents another challenge to the drivers. It races much differently during the day than it does at night. From a competition standpoint that was one of the factors. It’s important for us as a sport to try and get as many eyeballs on the sport as possible.”

“If everyone agrees it’s an opportunity to race at night again that's what they’ll do and if not that’s okay too.”

The Toyota Owners 400 weekend kicks off with the Whelen Modifieds, Friday, April 1 culminating with the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 on April 3rd at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.