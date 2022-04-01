Xpogo Stunt Team Brings High-Flying, Action-Packed Aerial Stunt Show to Charlotte AutoFair

Colorful hot rods, souped-up muscle cars and automotive classics are staples at the Charlotte AutoFair; High-flying aerial stunt shows, not so much. But when the world’s largest automotive extravaganza returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway next week, visitors will enjoy a whole lot of both as the Xpogo Stunt Team makes its America’s Home for Racing debut with three days of extreme acrobatics that must be seen to be believed.

For the uninitiated, Xpogo is the realization of every kid’s dream – a group of friends who have turned the art of jumping on pogo sticks into an aerial sideshow that has taken them around the world to perform in front of thousands of awe-struck fans. The group has performed more than 12,000 live shows across 23 countries, including TV appearances on shows like “America’s Got Talent,” “Today” and “Good Morning America.” Their antics have even racked up 15 Guinness World Records.

The next stop on the Xpogo worldwide tour brings the performers to Charlotte Motor Speedway for next week’s Charlotte AutoFair. Scheduled performances will take place at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday just outside of Victory Lane.

MORE INFO:

The Charlotte AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway throughout the four-day show. Hours for the April 7-10 Charlotte AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. A four-day weekend pass is available for just $40. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com , purchase at the gate, or call 800-455-FANS (3267).

FOLLOW US:

CMS PR