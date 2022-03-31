Bloomsburg Fair Raceway conducts safety seminar

With the start of racing about to get underway at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, track officials recently took the initiative to hold a safety seminar with local fire, EMT and towing personal in an effort for them to be well-prepared in the event of any unfortunate situations that may and do occur during a race event.

Held on Tuesday evening, March 30 inside the Industrial Arts building at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds and adjacent to the race track, the Bloomsburg Fire Department, headed by chief Scott McBride, had a team assembled along with individuals from local towing groups – all of which are on hand during race nights – and were given an in-depth showing to the safety aspects of race cars including fuel line shutoffs, engine kill switches, driver extricating and even the proper places to cut a roll cage if need be.

“It’s basically knowledge, getting everyone down here hands on looking at the vehicles and knowing what to do,” said McBride.

“It’s like preplanning for a fire or accident. We need to know what to do, where to hit it and when to hit it and how fast. Seconds count just like they do anywhere else and our whole goal of being at the track is driver safety. We’re there for them and we want to be an expert at out craft so that’s why where here to look at the cars and go over them”

Three different type race cars that will be competing at the track where brought in which included Randy Mausteller’s No. 21 Harry’s U-Pull-It ARDC Midget, the No. 92 Selinsgrove Ford semi-Late Model of Shawn Lawton, both of whom are from Bloomsburg and the No. 25 H & P Construction/Gray Builders Inc., 305 Sprint car driven by Justin Young of Danville.

Each driver went over the different safety aspects of their cars which similarly are equipped safety wise but have distinctive locations for fuel and engine shutoffs and such. Each car also has a specific way for drivers to exit and those details along with several other intricacies where carefully gone over.

“This is so important and it should make the Fair Board and the drivers a little more comfortable and it’s good to get our guys the exposure to them. We want to make sure that everyone is safe and everyone goes home that way,” added McBride.

“Some of our guys have never seen race cars before while some of us have raced in the past or having been with racing teams. This is not like cutting a car going down the road. It’s not a Buick or Ford and anything like that. These are purpose built cars made for high end speeds so they’re a special beast.”

Lawton, who raced at Bloomsburg last season and was the first official car to take a lap when the track opened for testing, was grateful for the opportunity to be part of the safety seminar.

“I feel this is instrumental and something that more tracks should take into consideration. I’m honored they asked me to be a part of this,” Lawton said.

“I’ve been hurt before from a racing accident and knowing that the speedway is taking the safety measures to explain and train the EMT’s and everyone else is an extremely important factor and it makes me feel a lot better as a racer that they are taking my safety and all the racers safety into consideration.”

With a Test and Tune set for Thursday, April 7 in advance of the season opening race one week later on April 14, race director Steve O’Neal also felt that conducting the safety seminar was an important facet of growing the speedway and exhibiting to drivers and everyone the commitment the track has towards everyone’s well-being.

“This is such an important aspect of racing and we have to protect our racers. I’m really happy to see a great turnout of local firefighters, EMT’s and all who attended. It just shows another part of the bright future for the speedway,” O’Neal said.

“Having Randy (Mausteller), Shawn (Lawton) and Justin Young) here to show these guys everything about their cars is great. This is a huge help in familiarizing all the safety personal on the key components of the cars in the event of an accident.”

The Test and Tune will be held from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Pit admission is $25 per person. Pit gates will open starting at 5:00 pm. Grandstands are free to the public.

Thursday, April 14 the 3/8-mile dirt oval will kick off its second season of racing with a twin bill of open cockpit action featuring the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and United Racing Club presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches & Trailers winged 360 Sprints. Both features will pay $2000-to-win. Pit gates will open at 4:00 pm and grandstands at 5:00 pm. Racing will commence at 7:00 pm.

Bloomsburg Fair Speedway PR

