Shift4 Named Exclusive Payment Solutions Provider of South Boston Speedway

South Boston Speedway is partnering with Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, bringing the company’s suite of next-generation mobile payments and customer engagement solutions to the speedway to enhance the fan experience.



Shift4 will provide point of sale systems that will take credit/debit cards at all South Boston Speedway concession stands, ticket windows, the souvenir shop, and the competitor registration location. A roll-out of the new system is expected at the Saturday, April 2 Smart Ford-South Boston 234 racing program, giving fans the opportunity to use their credit/debit card for purchases during the event.



With the partnership Shift4 becomes the “Exclusive Payment Solutions Provider of South Boston Speedway” and will sponsor the speedway’s B2B Night on a date to be determined.



“We are both proud and excited to have Shift4 partnering with us,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “We are always looking to enhance the experience of fans attending our events. Having Shift4 come on board and partner with us allows us to provide our fans a faster and more convenient method of payment for food, beverages and merchandise.”



Anthony Perez, Shift4’s Head of Enterprise, points out that a mobile-first approach to business is fast becoming the standard at sports and entertainment venues.



“By implementing our suite of solutions, we’re able to meet both the fans’ and the venues’ needs without the complexity and expense of multiple solutions providers,” Perez noted.



Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.



For more information, visit shift4.com.



