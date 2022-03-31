Bloomsburg Fair Raceway to hold Test and Tune on April 7.Season Opener set for April 14

With the start of the 2022 season nearing at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway at the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Bloomsburg, the speedway will be hosting a Test and Tune open to any divisions that are on their current schedule of events.

The Test and Tune will be held on Thursday evening, April 7 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Pit admission is $25 per person. Pit gates will open starting at 5:00 pm. Grandstands are free to the public.

Throughout the off-season raceway officials and crews have been hard at work in making preparations for the soon-to-get-underway second season of racing and are excited to swing open the gates for what it is shaping up to be a very exciting year of action at Bloomsburg.

Thursday’s Test and Tune will be a great opportunity for teams to make shake-down runs and prepare themselves for the select race dates that will run from mid-April through August.

Following the Test and Tune, one week later on Thursday, April 14 the 3/8-mile dirt oval will kick off its second season of racing with a twin bill of open cockpit action featuring the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and United Racing Club (URC) presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches & Trailers winged 360 Sprints. Both features will pay $2000-to-win.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 pm and grandstands at 5:00 pm. Racing will commence at 7:00 pm.

One week later on Thursday, April 21 the national touring Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will make their Bloomsburg debut with a $6000-to-win main event.

Accompanying the All Stars will be the All Pro SpeedSTR’s which will also be making their first run at the track after being cancelled last year due to rain.

A reminder to that camping is available at $30 per spot which includes water and electric. Also online ticketing is being offered. Camping and ticketing forms can be found on the track’s website.

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is located at 620 West Third Street, Bloomsburg, Pa. 17815. You can also access up to date news on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy

and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR