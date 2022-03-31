Second Round of 2022 Madera Racing on Mavtv Season Hits Track on Saturday

After a thrilling 2022 season opener on March 5, the drivers and teams of the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models are ready for round two on Saturday night at Madera Speedway. The MAVTV-televised Late Model divisions will be joined by the INEX Bandoleros at the fastest one-third mile in the west.



Adult tickets are $20, seniors and military are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth the day of the event.



Five-time series champion Matt Erickson earned a $5,000 triumph in the 100-lap opener, outmatching 2020 Jr. Late Model champion Bradley Erickson of Phoenix and 2021 Pro Late Model champion Jadan Walbridge of Vancouver, Wash. for the hard-earned win. It was Matt Erickson’s sixth Pro or Open Late Model season opening win in track history as part of his illustrious career.



Walbridge finished second ahead of 2021 Short Track Shootout $10,000 winner Kyle Keller and Bradley Erickson. Carlos Vieira was boosted to fifth place in the final rundown after Tyler Herzog’s involvement in the last lap pileup that ended the event one lap early. Matt Erickson leads by Bradley Erickson and Keller each by three points heading into Saturday’s 80-lap event. A 50-lap opening segment will be followed by a 30-lap sprint to the finish.



Recent Jr. Late Model graduates find themselves at different ends of the standings after the first round including Idaho’s Jacob Smith in sixth, Texan Barrett Polhemus in 11th, 2021 Jr. Late Model champ Brody Armtrout in 15th and Kercie Jung of Bakersfield in 25th. Colorado’s Cassidy Hinds had a Pro Late Model victory in Roseville last season and will make her first Madera Pro start of the year as well.



Only two prior race winners will be in Saturday’s 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model field for their 70-lap contest. Robbie Kennealy of Madera scored a win in the season finale of 2021 and will be joined by 2022 season opening winner Brody Moore of Colorado as the drivers with a Madera win in the trophy case. A full field of drivers ages 10-16 aim for the top step of the podium this weekend.



Ethan Nascimento is among the drivers with the top-five finishes and strong qualifying positions who is trying for his first win. Nascimento qualified second quickest but finished 11th on March 5. A dynamic battle for second position behind Moore saw Washington’s Kasey Kleyn earn his career-best finish. Lane Anderson of Fort Bragg finished a career-best third followed by brothers Robbie and Joey Kennealy.



The Jr. Late Model action is a 70-lap race with a 40-lap opening segment followed by a break for MAVTV interviews and adjustments on the front stretch. A 30-lap battle to the checkered flag then determines the winner.



INEX Bandoleros are scheduled for a 30-lap race for the youngest drivers at Madera Speedway. Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:30pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon with practice at 2pm. Qualifying hits the track at 4:00pm. Opening ceremonies are at 5:50pm with main events to follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2022 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 4:00pm Pacific and 7:00pm Eastern.



2022 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 5 - $5,000-to-win

April 2

April 30

May 21 – Military Tribute Night

June 25 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 30 - $5,000-to-win

August 27

September 17

October 15 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

October 29 – Pumpkin Cup Open (Non-Points)

