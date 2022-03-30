YellaWood® Extends Partnership at Talladega Superspeedway; Will Continue as Entitlement Sponsor for Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race

Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated’s flagship brand YellaWood® pressure treated pine has extended its title sponsorship of the Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega Superspeedway, continuing the YellaWood 500 through 2024.

“We take great pride in who we align ourselves with and are very selective with where we put the Yella Tag. We are thrilled to continue working with NASCAR,” said Great Southern Wood, Incorporated Founder and CEO, Jimmy Rane of the Talladega partnership that began in 2020. “Around here we say, ‘if it doesn’t have that Yella Tag, you don’t want it’ and we couldn’t be prouder to put the Yella Tag on this event for the next three years.”

The YellaWood 500 will return to NASCAR’s iconic, biggest and baddest track on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. CST. The 188-lap event is the second race in the round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. This multi-year partnership extension also includes exclusive naming rights of YellaWood® branding throughout the 2.66-mile venue, including the mammoth, one-of-a-kind Pit Road Club.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Great Southern Wood and its YellaWood® brand,” said Brian Crichton, President of Talladega Superspeedway. “Over the last two years, the relationship has showcased two iconic brands from the state of Alabama coming together to create life-long memories for guests from all over the world while educating those guests on incredible YellaWood® products. We’re looking forward to this fall when the YellaWood 500 will once again play a vital role in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

The YellaWood 500 will be a part of a NASCAR Playoffs tripleheader weekend, which will also feature Saturday’s (Oct. 1) Chevy Silverado 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series – both crucial Playoffs events.

“As YellaWood® continues to expand, we’re always looking for engaging ways to connect with our dealers, contractors and homeowners. Events like the YellaWood 500 allow us the opportunity to spread the YellaWood® brand to millions across the country, which drives demand for our dealers and contractors,” said YellaWood® Director of Branding and Marketing Operations, Rob Pongonis. To learn more about Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, and its YellaWood® brand line of products, please click here.

In this October’s YellaWood 500, Bubba Wallace will seek to become the first driver since Joey Logano to win back-to-back fall NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega (2015-16). Last year Wallace became the second African American in history to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

In addition to being the entitlement partner to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500, YellaWood will also have a presence at other NASCAR-owned venues, including Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Watkins Glen.

The 2022 YellaWood 500 will mark the third anniversary of the Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in October of 2019, allowing fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before. It features “up-close” fan access to the teams’ garage bays and Ruoff Victory Lane, plus BIG BILL’S 35,000 square foot Open-Air Social Club, FREE Wi-Fi, Kids Zone and Value-Priced Concessions.

Tickets for the 2022 YellaWood 500 are available for purchase here, or for more information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR