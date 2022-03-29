Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink Returns Aug. 3-4 at IMS

The wheel-to-wheel action of United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship racing will return Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 to The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the fourth Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

Tickets are on sale at IMS.com. Reserved seat ticket prices for qualifying and the feature event Thursday, Aug. 4 start at $35, with tickets for Wednesday, Aug. 3 – highlighted by the Stoops Pursuit event – starting at $25.

“It was a big highlight for everyone at IMS last year to see the BC39 come back after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This new tradition of an incredible two nights of dirt action continues to grow at the Racing Capital of the World thanks to our loyal fans and the continued support of great charitable partners like the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives, and NOS Energy Drink’s commitment to USAC racing.”

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

“Everyone at Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives is thrilled to see the BC39 return to its rightful place on the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget schedule for the fourth year,” said Taylor McLean, Bryan Clauson’s sister and marketing program specialist at Indiana Donor Network. “It is an honor to be able to be a part of an event that Bryan would be proud of. The Driven2SaveLives BC39 has become a place for race fans and teams alike to honor Bryan and share how their lives have been impacted by organ donation and transplantation. We cannot wait to once again bring the positive message of organ donation and transplantation to the racing community at this year’s BC39.”

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink last August in a wild finish, one of the signature victories in his summer stampede to Victory Lane at racetracks across America.

Fans also can visit IMS.com/BC39 for more information about pit passes, camping and prepaid parking.

The Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink will be the conclusion of nearly a week of thrilling action on the road course and The Dirt Track at IMS. The NASCAR-INDYCAR tripleheader takes place July 29-31, with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Xfinity Series conducting separate races Saturday, July 30 with the INDYCAR Grand Prix and the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, and the NASCAR Cup Series racing Sunday, July 31 in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Visit IMS.com for more information on tickets to all IMS events in 2022.

IMS PR