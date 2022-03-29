Burn Rubber, Not Skin! KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying Set on April 23 for Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that KLĒNSKIN will serve as the official sponsor of KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying on Saturday, April 23, which will determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race that following Sunday, April 24.

KLĒNSKIN products development began in 2008 by CoLabs Intl. Corp®, a women-owned company founded by Laura Cohen, MD and daughter Lisa LeBlanc, and features unique sunscreens, DEET Free Insect Repellents and After Sun products that are hi-tech, encapsulated and tactical. All KLĒNSKIN advanced products are designed and tested for active outdoor lifestyles. These include the first and only KLĒNSKIN Wash On sunscreens (for adults & kids), sunscreen lotions, lip balms, sunscreen sticks, and KLĒNSKIN natural bug repellents.

“We would like fans to think of us race weekend and visit our booth in The Midway to try our KLĒNSKIN Sunscreen products as well as our New Bug Repellent,” said LeBlanc, COO CoLabs Intl. Corp. “We are excited to be at the race to help protect you and your family so you can enjoy the great racing at 'Dega! CoLabs is proud to be a part of this epic NASCAR experience!”

KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying (10:00 a.m. CDT start) at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 will feature a knockout-style, two-round qualifying format. Every driver will take one timed lap around the 2.66-mile tri-oval. The top 10 will transfer to the final round for one timed lap, which will determine the pole winner and starting grid for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. CDT start).

“We are thrilled to welcome KLĒNSKIN and their incredible array of products to the Talladega Superspeedway family,” said Speedway President Brian Crichton. “I know our fans will be just as excited to use KLĒNSKIN products while watching the fierce battle for the GEICO 500 top-starting spot during KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying.”

KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying at Talladega will see NASCAR’s new ‘Next Gen’ car on the 33-degree banking for the first time. Debuting in the season-opening DAYTONA 500, the Next Gen car is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry. It is designed to give the drivers greater control and will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. So far this season, the race cars that look more like street version vehicles, have put on incredible racing for fans.

Following KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying, fans will be treated to more on-track action with a doubleheader with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race at 12 Noon CDT, followed by the start of the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:00 p.m. CDT. Kids 12 and under receive FREE admission for the day.

Saturday’s activities will continue into the evening with the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert,which will take place at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds. It will feature country music artist and Alabama native Riley Green. Admission to the Saturday Night Infield Concert is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a grandstand ticket to the GEICO 500. Brad Keselowski is the defending champion of the GEICO 500.

TSS PR