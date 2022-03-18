Friday’s Nascar On-Track Activity at Ams Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Friday’s slate of NASCAR on-track activity at Atlanta Motor Speedway has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Fans who purchased tickets for Friday’s practices will receive a credit from Atlanta Motor Speedway equal to their purchase price.

Any potential changes to the weekend schedule resulting from Friday’s cancellation will be announced by NASCAR at a later time.

Fans planning to attend other track activities Friday evening – including the SCC Laps for Charity event and Camper Movie Night – are advised to check the Atlanta Motor Speedway app and follow Atlanta Motor Speedway’s social channels for updates.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend features the first NASCAR races on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, from Saturday’s Fr8 208 and Nalley Cars 250 doubleheader to Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Drivers in each series will be tasked with taming a challenge unlike any other on the NASCAR circuit.

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR