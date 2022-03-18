Five Flags Speedway Friday Canceled Saturday Still On

Extremely heavy storms have forced the cancellation of the Friday, March 18 portion of the season opening weekend at Five Flags Speedway. Action for Saturday, March 19 is still 100% a go with ARCA Menards Series East and the Vore’s Compact Touring Series powered by Mercer County Electric to race. Saturday's forecast calls for Sunny conditions and 72 degrees.

Saturday, March 19 will have pit registration beginning at 9:30 AM and grandstands opening at 12:00 PM. ARCA practice will take the track at 2:00 PM, followed by Vore’s Compact practice/qualifying from 3:00-4:00. The Pest Doctor 40 for the Vore’s Compacts is at 5:00 PM, followed by an autograph session at 6:00 PM. The green flag will drop on the Pensacola 200 for ARCA Menards Series East at 7:05.

Reserved and general admission tickets for the Saturday event will be available at the gates on raceday. For detailed information, visit www.trackenterprises.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com or 850-941-4343.

Track Enterprises PR