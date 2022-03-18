Grandview Speedway Practice March 26, 60th Season Opener April 2

The 60th anniversary season of professional auto racing at Grandview Speedway, will officially begin on Saturday, April 2 with the running of the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker.

However, before that occurs, Saturday, March 26 will be the traditional free-to-the-public practice session open to all divisions. Pit gates will open at 10 am, and the practice session will start at 12 noon and run till 5 pm. Admission to the pit area is $35 and no license is required, grandstand admission for spectators is free.

Also on March 26, fans who purchased season passes will be able to select their seats for the new season starting at 10 am.

There is still time to purchase a Grandview season pass, covering all Saturday night events, from the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events. Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope. Season passes can also be purchased at the track on Practice Day, March 26.

The Grandview track crew has been very busy during the off-season. In addition to the recent announcement of the track’s brand-new LED lighting system being installed, the track crew put down nearly 60 triaxle loads of clay on the racetrack last November in preparation for this season’s action. Competition was very good last season with eleven different winners in both the Modified and Sportsman divisions, and management looks to keep up that trend by continuing to keep the track in top notch racing condition.

The VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial is open to both Big and Small Block Modified competitors. To celebrate the track’s 60th season of racing, the race will now be run over the distance of 60-laps, paying the winner a cool $10,060 to win. Not only will the winner be rewarded handsomely, but the race will pay $1060 just to qualify and take the green flag in the main event. The feature race winner will also become a guaranteed starter for the September 17 Freedom 76.

The feature event will qualify 24 cars to start. There will be no provisional or guaranteed starters added of any kind. Heat races will be lined up by a straight draw, consolation qualifiers will follow to set the field for the 60-lap championship feature.

This event is a non-point race, no pit license is required. There is no entry fee, however drivers are encouraged to pre-enter by calling or texting 484.256.4375, providing the driver’s name, contact information and phone number.

Track officials are reminding drivers and car owners to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to print and fill out a W-9 form and bring it with them to the track on Opening Night. The W-9 form must be provided to the pit office to be eligible for drivers to draw for heat race starting spots.

VP Racing Fuels is the sponsor of the event and will have a VP fuel truck on hand for this event. Once again as was the case last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the speedway on a weekly basis, so race teams need to plan accordingly.

American Racer tires will be available at the track for this event. American Racer is also posting a total bonus of $1000 dollars for drivers who do not qualify for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial feature race. Four randomly selected drivers will each receive $250 from a drawing of all non-qualifiers.

Information and car rules are listed for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Bruce Rogers Memorial tab.

Also on the program, there will be a complete show of racing for the Sportsman. Qualifying heats and consolations will set the field for their main event.

Rev. Don Kerns is planning a Chapel on the Hill Tailgate Worship near the main gate on April 2 from 4-5 pm., more details still to come. There will not be a meet and greet for the opener.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm, which will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April. Pit gates open at 1 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, followed by warm-ups at 5 pm. Grandstand admission for adults is $30, children 6-11 pay $10, and under age 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $40 and again, no license is required.

Saturday, April 9 is set aside as a rain date if needed for the opener, however if not needed, then it will serve as the first point race of the season for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. Once again in 2022 Grandview will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, with drivers racing for the NASCAR state and regional championships as well as the track titles. April 9 will see pit gates open at 2 pm. and grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand adult admission is $18, while children under 12 are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR