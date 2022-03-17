DAYTONA Soccer Fest Coming To Daytona International Speedway July 4th Weekend

Daytona International Speedway and Torneos, a leading company in the sports entertainment industry, today announced that “DAYTONA Soccer Fest” is coming to the World Center of Racing this 4th of July weekend - bringing world-class entertainment, competitive global soccer and Freestyle Football competitions to the venue through a multi-year deal.

For the first time this summer, a professional soccer field will be constructed inside the iconic venue (trioval), home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. The natural grass field will play host to a series of events, including a showdown between two popular South American soccer teams.

DAYTONA Soccer Fest, set for July 2-3, will also feature a headline concert by Puerto Rican music sensation and Latin Grammy Award winner, Rauw Alejandro, who will perform a full set as part of his World Tour. Latin artist Adassa, who recently played the role of Dolores in Disney’s “Encanto,” will also perform during the weekend.

Tickets for the family-friendly weekend are on sale today starting at $99 for a day pass. Visit www.daytonasoccerfest.com for more information.

"We are so thrilled to be hosting DAYTONA Soccer Fest,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “We pride ourselves on being the World Center of Racing, and in addition to racing, we want to be the host of world-class events, and that is what we have with DAYTONA Soccer Fest. We look forward to seeing the fans here at the Speedway where we will definitely be getting the attention of the world.”

“For Torneos, the event is an opportunity to continue growing regionally with large-scale, innovative events. We take great pride in this partnership with Daytona International Speedway and are excited to bring more than 40 years of soccer and global event experience to this emblematic track,” said Ignacio Galarza, CEO of Torneos. “DAYTONA Soccer Fest will be a truly unique entertainment experience for the whole family and all sports fans.”

In addition to Rauw Alejandro´s concert, highlighted below are the events confirmed for Saturday July 2, 2022 at “DAYTONA Soccer Fest”. Additional world class Men’s and Women’s Soccer matches, as well as a superstar Music Headliner for Sunday July 3rd, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Colombian Classic: A soccer match between current Colombian Champion Deportivo Cali and their crosstown rival America de Cali. The Cali Classic, also known as “El Clásico Vallecaucano”, is a long time Colombian Soccer tradition dating back to 1931.



WFAA US Open: The World Freestyle Football Association is proud to present the first - ever WFFA US Open. Established by leading freestylers and personnel within the scene to develop, support and structure this exciting culture and sport, the event will feature some of the best Freestyle Football players from around the globe, who will compete for a chance to be crowned the U.S. Open Champion.

Daytona International Speedway and Torneos had previously announced “DAYTONA Soccer Fest” would take place in 2021. However, the event was postponed due to the pandemic and has now been rescheduled for this 4th of July weekend.

