Myers Is Looking to Follow His Father’s Footsteps and Bring Home His First Career South Boston Speedway Title

Jason Myers enters the 2022 season at South Boston Speedway hoping to accomplish something his father accomplished several years ago – win the South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division championship.



“Winning the championship this season would mean the world to both of us,” Myers remarked.

“My dad, Billy Myers, has won three championships at South Boston Speedway. I’d love to be able to put two Myers on the list of division champions. “I watched him throughout the years,” Myers continued.

“I don’t think I ever missed a race he was in. To see him win championships back in the day, and for me to be able to do it 20 years later would be awesome.”



The younger Myers came very close to winning his first career South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division title last year. Myers put together a late-season run in which he won three of the season’s final four races and finished third in the season’s final race, a push that left him two points shy of tying Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia for the division championship. The strong late-season finish gives him confidence heading into the 2022 season.



“We definitely have a lot of confidence coming into the season,” Myers said. “At the end of last year, we really hit upon something that made the car turn into a different animal, and it seems to work on our back-up car too. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off.”



A big key for Myers heading into the 2022 season is that he and his team have a clear understanding of what changes the car needs to perform well.



“As a team we finally learned what changes to make,” Myers pointed out. “The last three or four years we would just throw something at the car and hope it worked. Now we know exactly what the car needs based on what I’m feeling. That has really accelerated our program exponentially.”



With everything in place, Myers feels he is in the best position he has ever been in to win the South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division title.



“Winning the division championship is definitely our goal this year,” said Myers. “We want to win as many races as we can, but winning the championship is what we’re after. Obviously, if you keep winning races, you’ll win the championship. We feel like we’ve taken that next step to be at the front every week. That’s what we expect to do.”



Myers will begin his quest for the South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division title when the speedway hosts its first NASCAR racing event of the season Saturday afternoon with the 2 p.m. running of the Danville Toyota 2022 Season Opener racing program.



Twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and a 65-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division headline Saturday afternoon’s five-race card. A 30-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Hornets Division will round out the afternoon’s action.



Bonus awards will be on the line in Saturday’s 65-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race. Midnight Performance will provide a $250 bonus to the race winner, a $100 bonus to the second-place finisher and a $50 bonus to the third-place finisher.



In addition, Sellers Racing is providing a $200 Pole Award to the pole winner for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race.



Saturday’s event schedule has grandstand gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Qualifying starts at 1 p.m. and the first race of the day will start at 2 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the event are priced at $10 each plus a $1.50 processing fee and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, March 18.



Adult general admission tickets online and at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



SBS PR