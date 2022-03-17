Cone races to be part of weekly Mahoning Valley Speedway features

Cone races where introduced to Mahoning Valley Speedway a few years ago as a way to enhance line-ups following cautions as well as playing a role in the outcome of that particular event.

Cone races have since been held sporadically, however, starting this season fans will be seeing them on a regular basis as at least one division per week will compete in that format.

It was decided that prior to the night’s racing a random pick will be held to choose which class will then run their feature as a cone race. This will be ongoing throughout the year.

In the event a class has been picked two consecutive weeks then on the third week they will not be included in that evening’s draw.

Also, several events this year are already designated as cone races and on those night’s there will be no draw.

On Opening Night, April 9, race number two of the Freddy Hamm Tribute Twin 45’s will be the first cone race of the season. Others include the Dave Schlenker Tribute Twin-38s for Street Stocks on June 11 and the July 9 50-lap Mike Krempasky Street Stock Memorial.

Mahoning Valley will be holding Test and Tune days on Saturday, March 26 and again on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3 from noon to 4:00 pm.

Opening night is April 9 which will be Race #1 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series and the Freddy Hamm Tribute Modified Twin-45s. Also on the card will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures. Race time is 5:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR