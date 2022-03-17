Even the squirrels will have a place to enjoy race weekend during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 this weekend. Atlanta Motor Speedway became the 15th location on the Busy Tail Art Trail with the installation of their squirrel table designed by local artist, Karen Waters.

A ribbon cutting ceremony officially welcomed this playful table to the trail and was attended by representatives from Atlanta Motor Speedway, Visit Henry County, GA’s Artist Consortium, the artist and the table’s sponsor, Holiday Inn and Suites Stockbridge.

This hand painted table is part of a larger public art initiative. Small, squirrel-sized picnic tables decorated by local artists can be found all over Henry County at parks, trails and tourist attractions.

The table, located near Atlanta Motor Speedway’s dog park in the Legends Campground, will be just one more photo op for fans to enjoy during the weekend’s action-packed Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

“We’ve got fast cars, carnival rides, even a squirrel table. You just never know what you’ll find when you come to a race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We can’t wait to welcome race fans of all sizes to the track this weekend.”

Race fans who want to explore Henry County while in town can use the Bushy Tail Art Trail as a guide. All 15 tables, their locations and information about the artists, can be found at VisitHenryCountyGeorgia.com.

The March 18-20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend will feature the first NASCAR races on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, from Saturday’s Fr8 208 and Nalley Cars 250 doubleheader to Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Drivers in each series will be tasked with taming a challenge unlike any other on the NASCAR circuit.

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR