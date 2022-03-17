Ams Showing Appreciation for Henry Co. Educators With Tickets for Teachers

As a way to give thanks to educators in Henry County, Atlanta Motor Speedway is offering complimentary tickets for teachers across the county’s school system.

With the offer all Henry County teachers and school employees are eligible to receive tickets to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 20, at no cost to them.

“We’re extremely thankful for the work educators put in to help the children of our community grow, and never has that been more true than the last two years,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “All members of the Henry County school system have worked so hard and overcome so much, this offer is our way of showing our appreciation to them. Thank you for all you do for the children in this community.”

School employees who take advantage of the ticket offer will enjoy a fun-filled day at the race, from exciting activities and shows to see in the Fan Zone and the Travis Denning pre-race concert to 500 miles of thrilling action on the revamped speedway.

“Henry County Schools is so fortunate to have incredible partners who celebrate our students and recognize the important role our employees play in educating the leaders of tomorrow,” said Mary Elizabeth Davis, superintendent of Henry County Schools. “Atlanta Motor Speedway continues to pour into our school district as shown with this latest act of generosity for our exceptional employees.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend. More information about the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend is available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR