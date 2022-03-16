Grandview Speedway 2022 Season Schedule

Sat. March 19 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm

Sat. March 26 – Free-to-the-Public Practice – Open to all Divisions – 12 Noon

Sat. April 2 – 60th Anniversary Season Opener – VP Racing Fuels BRUCE ROGERS MEMORIAL MONEY MAKER – Big Block/Small Block Modifieds 60-laps $10,060 to win $1060 to start, Sportsman – 6 pm

Sat. April 9 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 6 pm (BRM Rain date)

Sat. April 16 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman – 6 pm

Sat. April 23 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm

Sat. April 30 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 6 pm

Sat. May 7 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. May 13 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Sat. May 14 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Sat. May 21 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. May 28 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sun. May 29 – Thunder on the Hill Racing Series – Roaring Triple 20’s - Big Block/358 Modifieds* 3-20 lap features, SpeedSTR’s – 7:30 pm

Sat. June 4 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Sat. June 11 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tue. June 14 – Thunder on the Hill Racing Series – 15th ANNUAL JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Series, Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm

Sat. June 18 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. June 25 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm

Tue. June 28 – Thunder on the Hill Racing Series – 32nd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – 410 Sprints Hodnett Cup - $10,000 to win, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm

Sat. July 2 – NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Fri. July 8 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Sat. July 9 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. July 16 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, URC Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm

Sat. July 23 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm

Sat. July 30 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tues. August 2 – Thunder on the Hill Racing Series – Balls to the Wall 50 – Tri Track Series 358 Modifieds*, Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Fri. August 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Sat. August 6 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. August 13 – 52nd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. August 20 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, 602 Sportsman (tentative) – 7:30 pm (FRM Rain date)

Sat. August 27 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm

Fri. September 2 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Sat. September 3 – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – Final Points Night – NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30

Fri. September 16 – 9th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 17 – 52nd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Sat. September 24 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm (Freedom 76 Rain date)

Sat. October 15 – To be announced – 6 pm

Sun. October 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage - 1 pm

TBA – Racer’s Fall Flea Market – 7 AM

The 2022 season will be the 60th consecutive year of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway, all under the direction of the Rogers Family.

It will also be the 33rd year of the Bob Miller/Rogers Family promoted Thunder on the Hill Racing Series of special events.

*indicates a NASCAR point event

Grandview Speedway PR