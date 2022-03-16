Track Laps for Charity Returns to Phoenix Raceway on April 9

NASCAR won’t return to Phoenix Raceway until November, but fans can return next month and drive their own cars around the track!

Phoenix Raceway will host Track Laps for Charity from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. For a donation of $30, motorists can drive their personal vehicles around Phoenix Raceway’s iconic championship mile-long, doglegged oval.

All proceeds will benefit Arizona Accelerator Charities, a 501(c)(3) donor advised fund under The NASCAR Foundation.

“This is an amazing opportunity for race fans and car enthusiasts to drive their family and friends around the same track that will host NASCAR Championship Weekend in November,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “More importantly, this a one-of-a-kind thrill makes a difference throughout The Valley by supporting Arizona Accelerator Charities.”

Arizona Accelerator Charities’ mission is to accelerate the development of children in Arizona by supporting education, children and families of our military and military veterans, and life enrichment programs for children and families in our community.

To secure this unique opportunity, motorists must register in advance at phoenixraceway.com/tracklaps. To participate in Track Laps for Charity:

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers.

All participants must adhere to Arizona state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Phoenix Raceway personnel in the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Phoenix Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Phoenix Raceway’s Track Laps for Charity, visit phoenixraceway.com/tracklaps. NASCAR Championship Weekend is Nov. 4-6, featuring four championship races in three days. Limited tickets remain on sale at www.phoenixraceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR