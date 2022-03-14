Sonoma Raceway announced today the appointment of two new directors who will help prepare the raceway for one of its most anticipated seasons ever. Valeska Muromoto has been named Director of Marketing and Marielkis Salazar has been named Director of Communications.

Muromoto will oversee the marketing strategy and branding for all Sonoma Raceway offerings, including national motorsports events like the June 12 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race and the July 22-24 NHRA Denso Sonoma Nationals. She will also lead marketing of the track’s premium events and the June grand opening of the multi-million dollar Turn 11 Club, which will offer an unparalleled luxury hospitality experience for corporate clients.

Salazar will lead the track’s communications strategy in both English and Spanish, manage media relations and promote Sonoma Raceway’s significant role in the local community. She will also serve as the main public relations point of contact for NASCAR, NHRA and other national motorsports series.

"It’s amazing to have the opportunity to add such impressive talent to our passionate team,” said Jill Gregory, Sonoma Raceway EVP and General Manager. "Valeska possesses strong marketing skills and intimate knowledge in Northern California, and Marielkis will bring a fresh perspective and strong relationships in the NASCAR and sports media world. I know they will be excellent assets as we continue to grow our presence and deliver on our Sonoma Re-imagined programs."

Muromoto, a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She joins Sonoma Raceway after spending 21 years in luxury hospitality marketing. In her various marketing roles, she spearheaded brand marketing, social media, content development, analytics, specialized events and was the face of communications for several properties in Napa Valley.

Salazar, a graduate of the University of Central Florida, earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She joins Sonoma Raceway from NASCAR where she managed bilingual communications for Multicultural and Youth Marketing, DE&I, ONE DAYTONA and The NASCAR Foundation. Salazar is an accomplished award-winning storyteller who worked in TV news for a decade prior to joining NASCAR’s communications team.

Muromoto and Salazar will work closely together on promotion of the track’s premium events.

Sonoma Raceway PR