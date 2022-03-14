Dover Motor Speedway partners with A-GAME for April 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Race

A-GAME, a leader in the hydration beverage market, is the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 30 at Dover Motor Speedway, the middle race of the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend this spring, track and company officials said today.

The A-GAME 200 (1:30 p.m., FS1) will be the 76th NASCAR Xfinity Series race to take the green flag on the high-banked, one-mile concrete oval at Dover. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced at least once per year at the Monster Mile since 1982.

Johnny Damon, a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox (2004) and New York Yankees (2009) and two-time MLB All-Star is A-GAME’s chairman of the board. Damon is scheduled to attend the A-GAME 200 on Saturday, April 30.

“As a growing hydration drink company, it’s exciting for us to partner with a facility with such a long history as Dover Motor Speedway for our first NASCAR race sponsorship,” said Randall F. Greene, A-GAME’s CEO/Director. “We know NASCAR Nation appreciates the partners that are involved with their favorite sport and we look forward to sharing A-GAME with this passionate fanbase at the Monster Mile.”

Past Dover winners in the NASCAR Xfinity Series include current NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex, Jr., Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

"Just like their hydration drink, A-GAME will help us reach peak performance for our Monster Mile race weekend," said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president. “Johnny achieved great success on the field and we are excited to be part of his success off the field. With the A-GAME 200 as part of our NASCAR lineup, our fans will be treated to a fantastic race weekend.”

The April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1 (3 p.m., FS1) and the ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, April 29 (5:30 p.m.). The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

TICKETS:

Tickets to the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race start at just $47 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www. DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Don’t forget to use #DuraMAXDrydene400 and #AGame200 with your posts.

