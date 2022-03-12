Broad Brook Brewing Releases Double Hooked Lager 2021 Champions Can and Announces Return for 2022 Race Season

Broad Brook Brewing has announced the release of a special edition Double Hooked Lager can featuring the 2021 Stafford Speedway track champions. Launched in 2021, Double Hooked Lager is Stafford Speedway’s signature beer available every Friday night at Stafford and at liquor stores throughout the region. Broad Brook Brewing will also return as a Stafford Speedway contingency partner, posting a $125 weekly bonus to the winner of each Late Model feature, setting the weekly prize to $1,075.

“The fans at Stafford really embraced Double Hooked Lager last season,” noted Broad Brook Brewing founder Eric Mance. “We’re excited to honor the 2021 champions with the limited edition can and hope this becomes an annual tradition that drivers and fans look forward to each off season.”

The limited edition 2021 champions can features all 5 of Stafford Speedway’s track champions; Todd Owen, Michael Bennett, Derek Debbis, Alexandra Fearn, and Frank L’Etoile. The champions cans are expected to arrive in stores March 17th and will only be available while supplies last. Once the champions cans are sold out Double Hooked Lagers will return to their original can design.

“We are excited to have Broad Brook Brewing and Double Hooked Lager back this year” explained Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute. “The first year of our partnership with Eric and the Broad Brook team was great. When we launched Double Hooked Lager last season our goal was to bring more unique partnerships to the track, the Champions Can is another great example of that. What a cool way to feature our track champions, not much better than seeing yourself on a beer can.”

Double Hooked Lager is a 4.5% easy drinking beer crafted from the finest German malt and noble hops. The light body combined with a lower sessional ABV makes this clean, crisp and perfect for warm summer weather, especially at the race track.

Double Hooked Lager is available at liquor stores throughout Northeast and Central Connecticut and also available at the Broad Brook Brewery located at 915 South Street, Suffield, CT 06078. In addition to cans available to take home, the Brewery also offers a full service taproom and restaurant and also features live music multiple nights per week. For more information visit broadbrookbrewing.com.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR