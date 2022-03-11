Fourth Annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest in Downtown Sebring returns on Tuesday

The City on the Circle will again help welcome the world’s greatest drivers and sports car racing teams with the Fourth Annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest on Tuesday, March 15 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The free community event will feature appearances by more than 15 drivers, a parade of more than 35 beautiful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship transporters – which are used by teams as a mobile office, shop and race car transporter – race car displays, live music and food trucks.

Local band Raisin’ Cain and DJ Ian Belanger will provide an upbeat and exciting mood, and a driver question and answer session will take place at 6:30 p.m. Fans young and old can meet the drivers and get autographs following the Q&A session.

Supporting corporate partners of the event include Sebring International Raceway, Michelin, AdventHealth, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Yuengling and Sebring PX – the official merchandise vendor of Sebring International Raceway.

Sebring Fan Fest 2022 Schedule of Events:

5:30 p.m. -- Event Opens

5:30 p.m. -- Live Music

6 p.m. -- IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Transporter Parade

6:15 p.m. -- Welcome – Sebring Raceway President Wayne Estes and Sebring Mayor John Shoop

6:20 p.m. -- Kids Power Wheels Race

6:30 p.m. -- Driver Fan Forum and Q&A

6:55 p.m. -- Driver Autograph Session

7:20 p.m. -- Live Music

Tickets and parking for SuperSebring including the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts are available at www.SebringRaceway.com at pre-opening prices until Tuesday. Gates will open to all fans who have pre-purchased all tickets and parking passes on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Gate sales will begin Wednesday morning, with on-track activities starting at 8:55 a.m. with the first Porsche Carrera Cup practice, followed by four full days of on- and off-track activities including five races, concerts featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, Chase Matthew and more.

Among the drivers expected to attend include:

Filipe Albuquerque

Jarett Andretti

Josh Burdon

Matt Campbell

Gabby Chaves

Ted Giovanis

Mathieu Jaminet

Kyle Marcelli

Sheena Monk

Ryan Dalziel

Kyle Tilley

Felipe Nasr

Hugh Plumb

Matt Plumb

Alex Rockwell

Eric Rockwell

Will Stevens

Ricky Taylor

Owen Trinkler

