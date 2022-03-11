Progressive AFT Names DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors Official Dealership of Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to introduce DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors as the Official Dealership of the Mission Volusia Half-Mile.

Located only twenty miles down the road from Volusia Speedway Park, DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors offers a wide array of brand-new motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, side-by-sides, and personal watercraft from such brands as Suzuki, KTM, Yamaha, Benelli, SSR Motorsports KYMCO, and Bobcat. It also has an extensive collection of competitively priced, like-new pre-owned models from Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Honda, Kawasaki and more.

“We’re excited to partner with DeLand Motorsports to help us kick off the 69th season of America’s Original Extreme Sport in style,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive AFT. “DeLand Motorsports’ offerings, location, knowledge and enthusiasm make it an ideal partner for the Mission Volusia Half-Mile.”

DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors will be opening a brand-new location with a massive showroom next month at 1420 N Volusia Ave, Orange City, Florida. A short ride from Deltona, Daytona Beach, and the Greater Orlando area, DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors provides a superior shopping experience and backs it up with outstanding service. Whether your thrills come on pavement, dirt, or water, DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors has you covered.

“As your local Volusia County dealer for KTM and Suzuki, we are excited to be involved with Progressive AFT,” said Bruce Braden, Marketing Manager at DeLand Motorsports & Outdoors. “This partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to get the word out about the new state-of-the-art location we’re opening next month.”

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event.

The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.