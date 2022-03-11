Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, shines bright to support Ukraine, Autism Awareness, American Lung Association

One of Delaware’s most recognizable symbols will stand in support of three critical causes in the coming weeks and months.

The Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, the icon of Dover Motor Speedway throughout the sports and entertainment landscape, will be brightly lit for the following causes:

Blue and Gold in support of Ukraine in its resistance to the recent Russian invasion. (Lit through end of March).

in support of National Autism Awareness Month in April. Dover Motor Speedway is a longtime friend and partner of autism-related benefits and causes. (Lit through April).

Turquoise in support of the American Lung Association's Turquoise Takeover Week. (Lit May 8-14).

Dedicated in 2008, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza stands 46-feet tall. The base of the monument pays tribute to race winners at Dover Motor Speedway and features dedications to legendary drivers who are recognized for their special accomplishments earned on the world’s fastest one-mile oval.

The Monster Monument at Victory Plaza has frequently been lit in special colors to honor and support various causes, including the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (teal), the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (purple), breast cancer awareness (pink) and frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (blue).

Dover Motor Speedway’s upcoming April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend race weekend schedule includes:

Sunday, May 1: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1).

Saturday, April 30: NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

Friday, April 29: ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.)

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult to our Friday and Saturday races and start at just $10 on Sunday. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway's events, visit https://www. DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.



