Country Star Dierks Bentley To Headline Firestone Legends Day Concert May 28

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 28, one day before the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Special guests Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael will open the show, which begins at 7 p.m. (ET), with individual performances.

Previously held on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the concert will be held at the TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park, further expanding the celebration of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” into downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. (ET) Friday, March 11 at LiveNation.com. The first 500 fans to purchase a lawn ticket will pay only $25. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.

“Concerts on the days leading up to Race Day help build the tremendous energy that our community brings to the green flag,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “Hosting the Firestone Legends Day Concert downtown will further integrate our city into the weekend and make for a great Saturday evening under the lights of downtown in a fantastic, newly renovated venue. It also allows us to make sure we will have the Indianapolis Motor Speedway properly prepared to host over 300,000 fans beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

The new venue allows fans to celebrate Legends Day presented by Firestone at both IMS and throughout downtown Indianapolis. Legends Day kicks off with the 106th Indianapolis 500 Public Drivers’ Meeting and driver autograph sessions at IMS. Gates will close early so fans can make their way downtown for the AES 500 Festival Parade and the Firestone Legends Day Concert.

“White River State Park is excited to host the Firestone Legends Day Concert at our new TCU Amphitheater,” said Jake Oakman, executive director of White River State Park Development Commission. “The new concert venue is the perfect stage for the world-class entertainment that has long been associated with Race Weekend. White River State Park and Live Nation are looking forward to welcoming race fans from all over the world to this May tradition in downtown Indianapolis.”

Said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy: “We’re excited to bring more of the Indy 500 weekend excitement downtown, as we welcome the Firestone Legends Day Concert to the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in the heart of the city. Extending the footprint for May events beyond the Indianapolis Motor Speedway provides more opportunities for visitors and locals alike to get in on the action and excitement leading up to the largest single-day sporting event in the world.”

Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams as his new single, “Beers On Me,” with BRELAND and HARDY races up the radio charts. Reaching a new creative high while “making music designed to challenge” (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his latest full-length release “The Mountain,” which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Last year, Bentley surprised fans with his “Live from Telluride” FROM TELLURIDE collection that was touted as "a gift that Country music fans didn't know they needed" (The Tennesseean).

Bentley will celebrate his 16th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2022. He also has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise hosting four locations. For more information, visit Dierks.com.

McBryde earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, making her “Never Will” the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season. The music is stadium-ready rock-and-roll with a bluegrass wink or two and country music’s storytelling heart––and McBryde, no longer new, is the music’s ordained and highly capable standard bearer.

Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 2018 debut, “Hell On An Angel,” Carmichael has toured with some of country music’s biggest names, written a song for Travis Tritt’s latest album, racked up millions of streams on Spotify, gone viral on TikTok and even gotten engaged. He used his pandemic downtime to go back to the studio and record his latest album, “Son of A,” a collection of high-energy, feel-good country that includes the singles “Hot Beer” and “Hose Water.”

As the Official Tire of Country Music and the Official Tire of the Indianapolis 500, Firestone has served as the presenting sponsor of Legends Day since it debuted in 2014. The partnership brings together two platforms – racing and country music – that have played significant roles in the rich history of the time-tested Firestone brand.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 29. Race Day tickets are on sale now at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office. General admission tickets for Legends Day presented by Firestone start at $10. This ticket does not include concert admission. IMS gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close early at 1 p.m.

IMS PR