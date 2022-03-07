Double Header Race Weekend Speeding its Way to Pensacola (March 18/19)

Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL comes to life with a season opening double header weekend next Friday and Saturday March 18th-19th. Five divisions of high powered stock cars will test their might around America's Favorite Short Track, over the two day weekend, for what will be exciting fun for the whole family.

Five Flags Speedway will host three local divisions Friday, March 18th with Sportsman, Outlaws, and Pure Stocks. Then Saturday, March 19th the cars and stars of ARCA Menards Series East will make their return to Five Flags accompanied by the Vore's Compact Touring Series.

A double header racing weekend no race fan will want to miss, with some of the up and coming next generation drivers getting their shot to take on one of the most prestigious short tracks in the country. Five Flags will be a proving ground for all of these drivers as they hope to start off their 2022 season with a win at America's Favorite Short Track.

Top Stories:

*Double header of racing action featuring Five Flags Speedway Season Opener Friday, March 18th, followed by the return of ARCA Menards Series East on Saturday, March 19th

*Two females, Logan Misuraca and Stephanie Moyer, will be looking to prove their skills as they look to take home the checkered flag at the end of the Pensacola 200

*Last years ARCA Menards Series East Champion, Sammy Smith, looks to continue his success in the 2022 season coming off a win at the first race of the year at New Smyrna

*A great field of cars is expected to make their way to the land of palm trees and sunshine with 5 divisions going to battle around the tight half mile

*There will be a special autograph session for the fans on Saturday, March 19th, before race time, fans will get a chance to get autographs from some of the rising stars in ARCA Menards Series East

Track Enterprises PR