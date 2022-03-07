On Sale Now! Host of Economical Ticket Options Available for Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, Oct. 1-2

Tickets for Talladega Superspeedway’s always epic NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader weekend, Oct. 1-2, 2022, are on sale now. Highlighting the weekend will be the 54th running of YellaWood 500, the second playoff race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series.

There will be an array of spectator camping opportunities, including the new infield Purple RV Campground, as well as upgrade options. In addition, Friday night’s popular Big One on the Blvd. fan event and the traditional Saturday Night Concert will be back. Since 1969 the iconic track, has hosted fans and families from all over the world to have a great event experience and witness nail-biting three- and four-wide racing at 200-mph just inches apart at the biggest, baddest, most competitive track on the planet. This fall will be no exception.

The weekend at the biggest and baddest track on the planet will feature a doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 1 with the Talladega 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which will be the second playoff race in the series’ Round of 8, getting the green flag at 11:30 pm CDT. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sparks 300 will tackle the 33-degree banked venue at 3:00 pm CDT, in the second of three events in the Xfinity Series playoffs Round of 12. Sunday’s YellaWood 500 gets the green flag at 1 p.m. CDT.

The YellaWood 500 will allow fans in attendance to see up close NASCAR’s new ’Next Gen’ car, which had its points debut in the season-opening DAYTONA 500.

NASCAR’s Most Competitive track has a host of other incredible economical ticket offers for the three anticipated races, which include:

Sunday tickets begin at $65 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under

Two-day grandstand tickets start at an amazing $60 for adults and $10 for kids 12-and-under

Sunday Family 4-Pack Offer for $120 that includes: 2 adult and 2 kids (12-and-under) Lincoln Grandstand tickets, along with 2 Racing Electronics scanners (savings of $110)

Saturday Doubleheader Family 4-Pack: Offer for $99 that includes: 2 adult and 2 kids (12-and-under) Tower seating, along with 2 Racing Electronics scanners

Saturday single day tickets start at just $45

Saturday’s races are free to those 12-and-under with a paying adult.

To see all admission options for the YellaWood 500 and the Saturday doubleheader, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA. Several additional opportunities await fans at Talladega Superspeedway this fall:

The fan-favorite 140,000 square-foot Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, on Saturday and Sunday

Includes up-close access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies* and Victory Lane (*Due to Saturday doubleheader schedule, pre-race access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is still to be determined)

The all-new Purple RV Campground, located in the world-famous infield, features 100 20’x 45’ spots on grass with full hookups (50 amp power, water and sewer). Each spot will accommodate motorhomes, pull-behinds and 5th wheels only. Each spot is $1,350 and includes two admissions and a tow pass.

Saturday Night Infield Concert (artist to be announced at later date)

Hospitality areas such as Fan Suites, Premium Box seating and Busch Balcony

A host of Reserved RV campgrounds in infield and outside venue (no spacing restrictions and no longer limited to six people per site)

Fully open reserved tent camping

Space available in three outside free campgrounds

Shower facilities open and regularly sanitized

Interactive displays in The Midway outside the frontstretch

The ’Next Gen’ car that fans will see in the GEICO 500, is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry. It is designed to give the drivers greater control and will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. The cars are set to put on great racing for fans, incorporate relevant technology and look more like street version vehicles.

A victory by a playoff eligible driver in any of the trio of October events at Talladega Superspeedway will make it to the next round of their respective NASCAR Playoffs series. Bubba Wallace is the defending Champion of the YellaWood 500. Justin Haley won last year’s Xfinity Series race while Raphael Lessard took the top honors in the Camping World Truck Series race.

Before NASCAR’s best invade Talladega Superspeedway in the fall, the track will host a spring tripleheader on April 23-24, featuring the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 24. Saturday will showcase a duo of events, kicking off with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race, a mainstay at the historic venue since 1969, and the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Great tickets remain so visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA for more information.

