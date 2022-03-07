Bloomsburg Fair Raceway forced to drop July 7 race night.suitable replacement date in the works

A slight change in the 2022 schedule of events at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway has been announced by raceway officials.

The originally planned Thursday, July 7 race night that was to have featured the Late Models in a $3000-to-win main along with the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints contesting in a $2000-to-win 25-lapper, has been cancelled for that evening.

Due to an unforeseen planning glitch, neither of which was from the track or either race groups, was the reasoning for the withdrawal. However, race and organizational officials are currently working on make-up dates that will best be suitable for all.

Racing action at the 3/8-mile dirt oval will be getting underway in a month’s time with an open test and tune on Thursday, April 7 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm and open to any divisions that are on the 2022 schedule.

A week later, on Thursday, April 14 the first race of the season gets the green flag when the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and United Racing Club (URC) presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches & Trailers winged 360 Sprints take to the track for a pair of $2000-to-win main events.

The following Thursday, April 21 will see the very first visit to Bloomsburg by the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series which will be racing for a $6000-to-win top prize. Accompanying the All Stars will be the All Pro SpeedSTRs.

Racing at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, now in its second season, starts in April and runs through August.

The speedway is located at 620 West Third Street, Bloomsburg, Pa. 17815. You can also access up to date news on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR