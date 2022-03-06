South Boston Speedway's SoBo Drifts a big hit with participants, fans

The sound of high-revving engines, the sight and smell of tire smoke boiling from spinning tires and cars sliding inches apart side-by-side as they snake their way through a designed course.



It was all part of Saturday’s SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire at South Boston Speedway, the speedway’s first spectator event of 2022.



With nearly 30 participants taking part in the day-long event and a good crowd of spectators looking on, South Boston Speedway’s first-ever drifting event was a success.



“We had a great event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “There were right around 30 cars, which is the number we were looking for to allow everyone ample time on course. We also had a nice turnout of spectators and beautiful weather too. A huge thank you goes out to those who helped organize the event – namely Matt Young and DyQuan Harris – and the participants and the spectators for rallying behind it. We had participants from throughout the region, and even some from the Northeast United States, join us.”



Matt Young of South Boston, Virginia, one of the event’s organizers and a participant, said it was a great event.



“It turned out better than I expected,” Young pointed out. “We got a lot more participants than we were expecting. I’m so pleased to see this crowd. The participants loved it. Everything went really smooth.”



DyQuan Harris of Nelson, Virginia, another of the event’s organizers and a participant, echoed that sentiment.



“I think we had a really good event,” Harris remarked. “There were a lot of drivers that came here from different areas. The drivers enjoyed it. Some of the guys that didn’t come out with cars to see what it was like were wishing they had brought their cars. I’ve already had guys ask me about the next one.”



Jeremy Gray of Richmond, Virginia was very enthusiastic about Saturday’s event.



“This was a great event,” Gray said. “I hope they (South Boston Speedway) have one every month. This was a blast. It’s beautiful. I’m glad South Boston Speedway held this event. It’s much appreciated.”



Teenager Riley Hansen, a skilled drifter with 1.5 million followers on the TikTok social media platform, was among the event’s participants. An engine issue resulted in Hansen making only a few brief runs on the course in his Mazda Miata. Still, the Vernon Hill, Virginia resident said he enjoyed the event.



“I absolutely had fun,” Hansen remarked “It was a good course. The course was very well-balanced and really wide. I think everybody really liked it. I think we may have a bigger turnout next time.”



South Boston Speedway’s next event is on Saturday, March 12, when the track hosts its annual Open Practice/Media Day event. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fans can watch the on-track action free of charge from the track’s frontstretch grandstands.



