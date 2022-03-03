Langley Speedway's 2022 Promotional Schedule Announced

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway announced their all new promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 race season on Wednesday as excitement builds with opening day inching closer and closer.

“We wanted to do something a little different this year that would help engage our loyal race fans as well as bring an extra level of excitement to race night,” Promotor and General Manager Vaughan Crittenden said. “The announcement of our brand new promotional schedule does just that and adds an added level of value to your Saturday night race ticket for the entire family to enjoy throughout the spring and summer months. We have some of the best race fans in NASCAR and we wanted to find a way to bring a little more fun into the grandstands this year and I think you will find just that with some of the ideas we have planned out for this year.”

As the 0.395-mile oval embarks on a historic 72nd season of racing, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy more than 20 nights of added fun and excitement which includes the return of the fan favorite Independence Day fireworks celebration scheduled for the weekend of July 2. On top of that, Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway is excited to honor all of the mothers, fathers, military members, teachers, and first responders throughout 2022 on various appreciation nights – more details to come.

This season Larry Kings Law’s Langley Speedway will also be introducing various themed nights throughout the race season. Introducing a new and upbeat way to not only engage with the race fans but also bring a new level of excitement and a unique value added experience for all. Race fans will enjoy a Full Moon Night, Superstition Night, Christmas Night, and even a Pro Wrestling Night. In addition Langley Speedway will highlight the other forms of racing held annually at the speedway with a Hampton Roads Kart Club (Date TBD) and Wacky Wednesday nights along with drifting demos.

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway’s opening night is scheduled for Saturday April 9th with six action packed races. General Admission grandstands will open at 2:00 PM with the start of open practice. Qualifying schedule to roll off at 4:30 PM and the first green flag of 2022 is scheduled to drop at 7:00 PM EDT. For Race Day tickets, please visit www.langley-speedway.com to reserve your spot now. Season tickets are also be available this year at various levels and can be purchased on the website as well.

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway 2022 Promotional Schedule;

– April 9th Opening Night

– April 16th Full Moon Night

– April 23rd Announcement Coming Soon

– April 30th Wacky Wednesday Night

– May 7th Mothers Night

– May 14th Military Appreciation Night

– May 21st Superstition Night

– June 4th CARS Tour Night

– June 11th College Night

– June 18th Fathers Night

– June 25th Pro Wrestling Night

– July 2nd Fireworks/Sprint Cars

– July 9th Tailgating Night

– July 16th Throwback Night

– July 23rd Hampton Heat Night

– July 30th Christmas Night

– August 6th Teacher Appreciation Night

– August 20th Kids Night

– August 27th NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Night

– September 3rd Shake & Bake Night

– September 10th First Responders Night

– September 17th Country Night

– October 1st Shawn Balluzzo Memorial Night

– October 8th Championship Night

Langley Speedway PR