Darlington Raceway & Mahindra ROXOR Strike Deal on the Title Sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on May 7

As part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Darlington Raceway and Mahindra ROXOR partner on the title sponsorship of the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7. The official name of the Xfinity Series race will be the Mahindra ROXOR 200.

“Mahindra’s American-assembled ROXOR is one of the toughest off-road vehicles ever made, so we are proud to welcome them as a partner at the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “There are brands that align with who we are as a track and the globally recognized Mahindra is one of those brands. We look forward to the future stars of the Xfinity Series showcasing their skill in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

The new Mahindra ROXOR, a side-by-side unlike any other, is a workhorse. Since the launch in November 2021, the off-road vehicle is proving to be a popular alternative to conventional, plastic-bodied, light-duty SXSs that aren’t built to endure the rigors of heavy-duty, everyday work. The ROXOR is strong and durable with a steel body, boxed steel frame, Mahindra turbo diesel engine, and beltless, heavy-duty transmission.

“ROXOR is in an off-road category of its own – bringing a whole new definition of tough to people who like to work hard and play hard,” said Viren Popli, President and CEO, Mahindra Automotive North America and Mahindra Ag North America. “It’s the same DNA that has made Mahindra Tractors successful over the past 27 years – so what better partnership could there be than with Darlington Raceway, a track that’s Too Tough To Tame.”

Mahindra Ag North America is an anchor sponsor for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) and its No. 14 NASCAR Cup Series team and driver Chase Briscoe. The multiyear partnership with the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and industrialist Gene Haas features Mahindra Tractors, a brand of Mahindra Ag North America, on Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford Mustang. The red-and-black No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang will showcase a throwback paint scheme in the Darlington 400 Cup race on Sunday, May 8.

“NASCAR, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Mahindra’s shared values form a strong platform for us to connect with existing and potential customers. Our partnerships with Darlington Raceway and SHR provide an opportunity to tell our story to the wide audience of NASCAR fans who enjoy the outdoors and working their land,” said Popli.

Darlington Raceway PR