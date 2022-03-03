The GOAT – Ricky Carmichael – Thinks Eli Tomac Can Break His DAYTONA Supercross Record on His Signature-Designed Course

Who will be Eli Tomac’s biggest cheerleader this Saturday to win a record sixth DAYTONA Supercross? The answer may come as a shock, but it’s the guy who Tomac currently shares the record of five DAYTONA Supercross triumphs – the Greatest Of All Time, Ricky Carmichael.

“I want to see him do it. I love seeing history being made, and he deserves it,” said Carmichael, who, for the 15th consecutive year, designed the Daytona course that Tomac will vie for elite status this weekend. “I think he’s the one to beat my record. His style fits this track. He is a fantastic rider and a great ambassador of our sport.

“He has great core values and comes from a great racing family. He is someone for our youth to look up to. He is special. Watch him during DAYTONA Supercross – what he is able to do and how he can work the track and how strong he is, he’s something certainly special.”

DAYTONA Supercross kicks off the 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy. The 52nd running of the event features the most demanding course of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season – and the only AMA Supercross event in the state of Florida in 2022. Carmichael, known for winning DAYTONA Supercross five times and for being the AMA 450cc motocross national championship seven times, covets his triumphs at the World Center of Racing.

“When I drive through the gates and through that tunnel, it’s a feeling like no other, being here at Daytona,” said the 42 year old from Tallahassee, FL. “You pop out of that tunnel and you’re like ‘Whoa!’ You are in your own world. It’s the World Center of Racing. No matter whether its two wheels or four wheels, the events here are spectacles like no other. There is so much racing history here with so much racing talent that has won here. Being a Daytona Champion is something so special.

“In our sport, there is no one win you want to get more than DAYTONA Supercross. The reason is it’s just simply Daytona, plus it’s the most physical, mental and toughest a rider faces each season. Hands down, it’s Daytona. And, for me, I have lived in Florida all my life and it makes it that much more special.”

As for his unique design that the riders will challenge Saturday, Carmichael is “happy with it. The race track should race well. We have special features this year with the sand section, the wall jump, and the over and under. The over and under bridge opens up things, and the lanes are pretty long and will allow riders to get along side of each other. That will open up more opportunities for them to make passes. I am excited how it turned out.”

