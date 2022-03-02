Chasing History – Eli Tomac Goes For Record Sixth Triumph in Saturday’s 52nd Running of DAYTONA Supercross

Since its opening in 1959, Daytona International Speedway has been the site of many epic, memorable events that will live on forever. This Saturday (March 5) night after the 52nd running of DAYTONA Supercross, another chapter of iconic history could be written if Eli Tomac gets to the checkered flag first.

Tomac, the 29 year-old from Durango, CO, will go for a record sixth victory in DAYTONA Supercross – the kickoff to 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy - that would take him out of a tie with the Greatest of All Time, Ricky Carmichael, with five DAYTONA Supercross titles.

“It’s unbelievable to be going for a record sixth win. It’s really unbelievable just being tied with Ricky Carmichael with five wins,” admitted Tomac. “It’s something I am shooting for. I love the track and the event. It’s a big deal to be going for six. It would be a very special thing.”

Tomac has won the last three (2019, ‘20, ‘21) DAYTONA Supercross events and five out of the last six (2016, ‘17). For Tomac, the ride to success at Daytona started at an early age, and it’s what makes the venue special to him. To break the record, Tomac will have to do it on the Carmichael signature-designed layout, the most grueling Supercross course on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship circuit – and the only AMA Supercross event in the state of Florida in 2022.

“When I think of Daytona, I always think back to when I was a kid, and how I would love to watch that particular race,” said the 2020 450SX Supercross Champion, who after five years with Kawasaki, made the move to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing for 2022. “If you are going into a race and your mindset is ‘I am gonna enjoy it,’ a lot of times that ends in a good result. Daytona is a place I love to ride.

“I have that feeling on the bike at Daytona. I love the high speed of the track. It just has a special feel to it. And, the environment is different there, a totally different feel than other stadiums feel like. The fans are connected to the track.”

DAYTONA Supercross is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971 and will feature the best riders in the world.

