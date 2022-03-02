NASCAR Cup Series Returns to Road America June 30 – July 3

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to America’s National Park of Speed on Sunday, July 3, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend for the Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets and reserve camping early as Road America officials expect another incredible crowd. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. Central, and NASCAR’s top stars will battle 62 laps / 250 miles on the storied 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit.

“NASCAR has already seen tremendous crowds at the first few events in ‘22, and our weekend, June 30 through July 3, is already showing strong sales,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “The on-track intensity is going to ramp up even more for this year’s race as NASCAR’s Next-Gen cars will battle on America’s favorite road course for the first time. If you’re planning to enjoy the weekend, get your tickets and camping soon as spots are filling up fast.”

Road America also wants to remind fans that off-site parking will be FREE, and a shuttle will be available both to and from the track on race day. Anyone expecting to park on the grounds should get their tickets and parking early as parking on race day (Sunday Only) will sell out.

Before Road America’s season is in full swing, several NASCAR Cup Watch Parties are already planned. Fans are encouraged to join Road America at local NASCAR bars to watch select NASCAR Cup Series races for a chance at winning (2) weekend passes for the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 Presented by JOCKEY Made in America & NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180. The first NASCAR Cup Watch Party is on March 6, and additional details and dates for each NASCAR Cup Watch Party are available at www.roadamerica.com

Race day, July 3, will feature NASCAR Cup’s incredible wheel-to-wheel racing when the green flag drops for the Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America. The NASCAR Cup Series features thrilling door-to-door and wheel-to-wheel action through stage racing, which ensures more highlight-reel moments during a race, increases the sense of urgency, and emphasizes aggressive racing strategy. Fans will have the opportunity to watch NASCAR’s future stars, such as Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Erik Jones, battle it out with superstars such as Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and 2021 Road America Winner, Chase Elliott.

The NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America on July 3 will be joined by the NASCAR XFINITY Series Henry 180 on July 2. The event will also be bolstered by the Trans Am Series by Pirelli and the Mazda MX-5 Cup, which will host multiple races during the weekend.

Bring the entire family to Road America to celebrate the July 4th weekend! Kids 16 and under get free general admission to all Road America season racing events with a paying adult at the gate, even for the NASCAR Cup Series!

Ticket prices vary by day, starting at just $30! Additional VIP experiences are also available at the Turn 14 Experience and the Tufte Center.

All campers are also encouraged to decorate their sites according to a pre-determined theme to enter the Kunes RV Most Awesome Camping Contest!

There will be karting all weekend at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex, Pace Car Rides, a Family Fun Zone in Turn 1, and Road America’s Disc Golf Course will be open all weekend.

Fans have two quick, convenient methods to buy tickets, camping, golf carts, VIP experiences, and more:

Online: Visit www.roadamerica.com Tickets are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Print your tickets to save time and enjoy a contactless experience at the gates.

Phone: Call 800-365-RACE or 920-892-4576 between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday.

Races run rain or shine. For more information, call 800-365-RACE (7223) or visit www.roadamerica.com.

Road America PR