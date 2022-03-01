Nashville Superspeedway announces partnership with Zehnder

Nashville Superspeedway today announced it has entered into an agreement with Zehnder Communications to serve as agency of record for the 2022 Superspeedway campaign. To help meet the growing market demand for NASCAR across Middle Tennessee and beyond, Zehnder will support Nashville Superspeedway with media placement, brand awareness, content creation, and will consult on public relations matters.

Based in Nashville and Louisiana, Zehnder Communications has served the southeast region for over 25 years. Zehnder specializes in a variety of services including strategic marketing, business intelligence, creative services, media placement and much more. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Nashville Superspeedway as they embark upon another exciting year,” said Henry Chassaignac, president of Zehnder Communications.

“In Nashville, we’ve proven time and again that we’re a world-class, sports entertainment hub and Zehnder looks forward to supporting the Superspeedway as it makes a big impact on NASCAR, its fans and beyond.”

Nashville Superspeedway looks to build upon its 2021 race weekend success that achieved more than 75,000 fans across the three days, including the sold-out inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. The Ally 400 marked the return of NASCAR Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee in nearly four decades and anchored a weekend of racing that included the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

“We look forward to hosting NASCAR fans from across the country this summer and working with Zehnder to ensure fans and experience seekers alike understand what to expect when they visit Nashville this June,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president.

“Middle Tennessee has embraced NASCAR’s return in a big way and we plan to reward that loyalty with an even greater fan experience this year and to further engage with communities throughout the region so that everyone knows that Nashville Superspeedway is welcoming to all.”

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday and Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday race, and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26.

