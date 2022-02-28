Harris is a local driver to watch during March 5 SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow's Tire

When spectators arrive at South Boston Speedway for SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, March 5 one of the participants they should keep an eye on is DyQuan Harris.



Harris, a resident of Nelson, Virginia, has been involved in drifting for eight years and will be one of the more experienced drivers participating in South Boston Speedway’s first-ever drifting event, which is being sponsored by Barlow’s Tire, an area tire retailer with locations in South Boston, Virginia and Danville, Virginia.



The member of Team Street Graffiti said his interest in cars led him to becoming involved in drifting.



“It’s always been about cars,” Harris explained. “It’s the cars and all the action that goes along with it. It’s about the high-revving of motors, the tires spinning, a lot of tire smoke and the smell of burning rubber. The style of cars in drifting really grab me. Being in the environment with a lot of loud cars has really drawn me to this type of motorsports.”



Harris notes he and others in the area that participate in drifting are happy to see South Boston Speedway host a drifting event.



“We’re having to travel to drifting events, some a pretty good distance away, so this is really a big help to have South Boston Speedway be a part of this and host a drifting event,” Harris remarked. “I think we will have a good turnout, and future events should have a good turnout as well.”



Spectators will see a great deal of action throughout the SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire event. Harris pointed out a couple of things spectators should look for during the event.



“Usually, we have tandem drifting as part of the event,” Harris said. “When you tandem drift, you drive with another driver super close to you. That is fun to see when you have drivers that can drive side-by-side with each other. Another part of the event we have is called clipping points. With clipping points, you see how close a driver can get to a certain area, a cone or maybe a wall.



“We will set up some clipping points and some objects that we will have some people try to tag or hit,” he added. “People should watch out for some cool things like that. There are a lot of visual things to catch.”



Harris worked closely with Halifax County, Virginia native and Team Street Graffiti teammate Matt Young and others in designing the course that will be used for South Boston Speedway’s SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire event on Saturday, March 5.



“Fortunately, we’re able to have a lot of open space in the center of the speedway,” Harris noted. "The big thing was making sure we had enough driving space that we could fit in enough turns and fit a decent number of cars onto the course at once. It will be a good course with some tight sections and turns as well as some open space for speed.”



A handful of participant spaces remain for the March 5 event. The remaining participant spaces are being sold via the Pit Pay mobile pit pass app and if any spaces remain open they will be sold on the day of the event.



South Boston Speedway is hosting this event “open-house style.” Admission for spectators is $10 for adults with children ages 12 and under being admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.



Tickets will be sold only at the gate on the day of the event. Food will be available during the event.



Spectators wishing to do so may view the event from the speedway’s trackside tailgating areas and the lawn chair seating areas in turns three and four. Individuals are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs as the majority of the grandstand areas will be closed.



The event-day schedule has spectator gates opening at 9:45 a.m. with the first drifting session scheduled from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Following a break from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., a second drifting session will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A drifting session on the oval track will be held from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., after which the day’s event will end.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



SBS PR