LVMS launches 2022 edition of NFTs

Coming off a very successful launch of digital collectibles in 2021, Speedway Motorsports will drop its first 2022 editions of NFTs during race week for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Beginning Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, 5,000 animated LVMS stadium series NFTs priced at $5 each, including 500 rare gold versions, will hit the blockchain on RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ fan-focused digital collectible marketplace.



On Thursday, 2,500 LVMS-themed virtual diecast NFTs will be released and remain on sale through Sunday priced at $30 each. Then on race day, Sunday, March 6, commemorative Pennzoil 400 ticket NFTs will be available for fans both at and away from the speedway. Sunday ticketholders can obtain one of the 5,000 collectible ticket NFTs for free and fans not in attendance can purchase one for just $10. The collection will also include 500 rare golden commemorative tickets.



For the first time, Speedway Children’s Charities also will benefit from NFTs. RaceDayNFT.com will feature 1,000 SCC track tokens that will sell for a $50 donation. All proceeds from token sales will benefit SCC’s Las Vegas Chapter, which supports non-profit children’s organizations in Southern Nevada.



An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital collectible (such as an image or video) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. To recap, Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 2022 collection includes the following:



Stadium Series: 4,500 standard and 500 rare gold NFTs will drop on Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at RaceDayNFT.com. The cost is $5.



Virtual Diecast: 2,500 will be released on Thursday, March 3 and will remain available through Sunday. The cost is $30 per “car.”



SCC Token: 1,000 tokens will be available beginning on Wednesday, March 2 of race week for $50 each. All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.



Commemorative ticket: 4,500 standard and 500 rare gold tickets will drop for both fans in attendance at the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday and those not in attendance. These NFTs are free for ticket holders and $10 for fans not at the event.



Additional digital collections featured on RaceDayNFT.com are available for fans to check out 24/7 on the RaceDayNFT.com Marketplace A new collection will be released into the marketplace during each respective Speedway Motorsports race week, driving excitement toward some of NASCAR’s most anticipated events.



In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports has created RaceDayNFT.com, a first-of-its-kind motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans. RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY and UFC Strike. GigLabs helps enterprise brands build lasting relationships with consumers through NFT strategy, development and building personalized experiences through NFTs. GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge Platform is being used by Speedway Motorsports to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management, and event services.



To learn more, visit www.RaceDayNFT.com.



LVMS PR