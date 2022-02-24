65th Anniversary Laguna Legends: 1950s

As WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca celebrates its 65th racing season, we take a look back at some of the legendary characters who helped mold the mystique of the now world-renowned race track.

The 1956 Pebble Beach Road Races showed the imperative need for a safer, larger race track to host what had become one of the most famous competitions in North America. Following

death during a crash that year, it was decided that the current Pebble Beach course was “not enough track” to house the rising horsepower that was being created annually.

The race had become a mainstay – and a financial boon – in the Monterey region. To keep the race momentum going, a group of businessmen pooled their time and money together to form the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP). Little did they know their vision would lead to establishing a race circuit that would become known worldwide.

A lease was signed between the U.S. Army and the Monterey Chamber of Commerce (the Army had not formally recognized the newly formed SCRAMP as of yet) on Fort Ord property on Aug. 7, 1957. Incredibly, the 9-turn road course was created in just 60 days at a cost of $125,000 – in time for its inaugural race on Nov. 9, 1957.

, a young Salinas architect, was site development chair and explained the track design by literally drawing a rough diagram in the dirt, then staked the course and the bulldozers went to work.

One of the most famous, one-of-a-kind turns in all of motorsports – the Corkscrew – sits atop the circuit like a crown. As the story goes, the construction foreman drove up the hill and informed the bulldozer driver he was going to lunch. When asked what the plan was for the next phase of the track, the foreman said just get down the hill any way you can. Thus, the hard-left, hard-right combination known throughout motorsports was created.

Laguna Seca looked much different during its inaugural race in 1957

Ed Leslie (98) and Lew Spencer (145) in 1959 before "Leslie's Leap" became part of Laguna Seca lore