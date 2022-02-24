Local NJROTC volunteer groups gain valuable experience at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Next time you park at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, you’ll be helping local teens practice organization and teamwork.



Parking lot management is key to any large event running smoothly and allowing patrons to enter and exit as efficiently and safely as possible. At WeatherTech Raceway, this task belongs to the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps from Everett Alvarez High School and Soledad High School.



Between 15-20 cadets from the schools volunteer their time to make sure the parking lots remain in order. In return, WeatherTech Raceway makes a donation to the high schools, which are used to fund the NJROTC programs.



“I put a lot of emphasis on community service, so when we linked with Laguna Seca, we became regulars,” said Captain Pete Gomez, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran of 25 years who is the program manager for the Soledad NJROTC. “Every race at Laguna Seca, we are there providing support helping with parking, and sometimes concessions as well. We’re focused on keeping the students engaged in helping in the community and teaching them the value of unselfishness, because we want them to put others before themselves.”



The NJROTC program began in 1964 when the U.S. Government asked each branch of the armed forces to create a citizenship development program to help high school students. The students at Soledad and Everett Alvarez attend a naval science class as part of their high school education and go through a four-year program which prepares them for whatever may be next.



“This program is really beneficial to these kids in Soledad because we’re a Title One high school with a lot of low-income families,” Gomez said. “We show them what options they have besides college, like trade or vocational schools, or what the armed services can provide for them.



“We try to change their mindset, and by the time the students are in the program for three or four years, they already have in their minds what they want to do for their careers.”



Patrick Kelly, vehicle control director for Laguna Seca Volunteer Association, has been working with both Soledad and Everett Alvarez for many years. As a Vietnam veteran, Kelly appreciates the work ethic and enthusiasm the cadets bring to the race track.



“They’re outstanding,” Kelly said. “The kids are extremely well spoken, and they do their jobs very well. They always show up early and are willing to stay a bit longer if we need them to. They are a very important part of the parking operation, and we couldn’t do it without them. They have done a great job at Laguna Seca for many years, and I just can’t say enough good things about them.”



Master Chief Max Schell previously worked at Soledad High School’s NJROTC program, and currently serves as naval science instructor at Everett Alvarez.



The 20-year U.S. Navy veteran says the partnership with WeatherTech Raceway provides more than just useful experience.



“Community service is one of the main things we teach,” Schell said. “It’s something that helps a kid grow, and also helps to develop the community. That’s the main reason we volunteer at Laguna Seca. But also, because it costs money to take field trips locally, or to take the kids to San Diego and show them the navy bases and ships there.



“We do a lot of fundraising, and a place like Laguna Seca is a perfect chance for us to serve the community and then make between six and seven thousand dollars to help pay for our program expenses. We even do a little training around here to show the kids how to park the cars, because having the older cadets get out there and train the younger ones is a good leadership skill exercise.”



The financial contributions made by WeatherTech Raceway also ensure the NJROTC groups can fund their drill competitions against other high schools around the state.



“We are happy to support these cadets, and we appreciate all the hard work they do around our facility during race season,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway. “It’s important that we continue to work with local organizations and schools, because that partnership makes everyone stronger.”





In addition to helping with parking, the Soledad High School NJROTC

cadets also assist concessions and other parts of the race track



In addition to the funds the cadets earn for their hard work, they get to enjoy some time at the beautiful Laguna Seca Recreation Area after the cars have been parked and the races are ready to start.



“The kids get very excited for the races, and they like to walk around in the pits and concessions,” Gomez said. “They’re exposed to things that they don’t get to experience in Soledad.”



Schell agreed that it’s a great experience for the cadets.



“Some of the kids are race fans, but even the ones who aren’t still really enjoy having lunch and walking around the park and track and seeing everything,” Schell said. “We try to get out there early and get the cars parked, so that we can give the kids a few hours for lunch and to explore around the event.”



The curriculum NJROTC students experience is varied, and includes business math, first aid and U.S. history.



Gomez, who has built the Soledad NJROTC program up to more than 200 students, says hands-on experience in the community is essential for the development of the cadets.



“Working the parking lots is a perfect way for the kids to use the principles we teach them in ROTC,” Gomez said. “They gain organization and communications skills, as well as how to deal with different personalities who may want to park in a certain place and not follow the rules. They make sure everything is parked in the way it’s supposed to be.”



Schell concurred that experiences outside the classroom are just as important as what’s in a textbook.



“Class is important, but I stress to them that the activities out at the race track and volunteering together are just as important as learning in class. They get to run things instead of just listening to us talk to them.”



