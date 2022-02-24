Speedway Motorsports Promotes Veteran Leadership at Nashville Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway

Speedway Motorsports announced today that veteran executive Matt Greci has been named vice president of events and operations at Nashville Superspeedway, which the company acquired as part of its purchase of Dover Motorsports last year. Additionally, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Doug Cremer and Garrett Carter have been named vice president of events and guest services and vice president of operations, respectively, at America’s Home for Racing.

Matt Greci - Nashville Superspeedway Vice President of Events and Operations

Greci heads to the Music City after nearly 16 years at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he began his career as a sales department intern, then joined the speedway full-time as the track rental and suite coordinator for corporate sales. Greci moved to the events department in 2008, steadily working his way from events manager to vice president of events, a role in which he served since 2020. During his tenure at Charlotte, Greci earned recognition as CMS Employee of the Year (2013) and received the prestigious Speedway Motorsports O. Bruton Smith Award (2018) while managing event production at zMAX Dragway, The Dirt Track and the legendary superspeedway. A native of Granby, Conn., Greci earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from Wingate University in 2006.

In his new position, Greci will oversee the day-to-day operational needs of the 1.33-mile facility, manage event logistics for the June 24-26 Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series weekend and work with NSS President Erik Moses and staff to recruit and produce new events throughout the year.

“Matt has an extensive history of producing exceptional, fan-focused events and building lasting relationships with industry partners,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “As Nashville Superspeedway continues its return to NASCAR racing, Matt will be a tremendous ambassador. He’ll be an asset to Erik and the entire Nashville team as we grow the facility as an entertainment destination.”

Doug Cremer - Charlotte Motor Speedway Vice President of Events and Guest Services

A 20-year veteran of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s guest services, operations and events departments, Cremer returns to a familiar role as vice president of events, a position in which he served from 2014-2020. As the head of the speedway’s events and guest services department, Cremer will lead a team responsible for planning and execution across a robust schedule of events including NASCAR, NHRA and World of Outlaw race weekends, two national car shows and a bevy of additional motorsport and entertainment events. Cremer served the past two years as vice president of operations and guest services, and originally began his speedway career as a college intern in the corporate sales department.

Originally from Massapequa, New York, Cremer earned his Associates Degree in Motorsports Management from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 2003.

Garrett Carter - Charlotte Motor Speedway Vice President of Operations

After more than eight years with the company, Carter has been promoted to vice president of operations for Charlotte Motor Speedway. Before joining CMS, Carter began his career in sports entertainment as the operations supervisor at the Greensboro Coliseum, where he worked for seven years. He moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2014 as an event operations manager and was promoted to director of operations in 2019. Carter will now take the lead role in maintaining and preparing the speedway’s 1,000+ acres to host hundreds of thousands of fans annually for sports and entertainment events.

A lifelong North Carolinian, Carter was raised in Kernersville, N.C. and attended Appalachian State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2006.

“The culture of our company is to develop future leaders and a strong bench so that when opportunities arise, we can first look within in order to move forward,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Operating Officer Mike Burch. “Each of these personnel moves are a testament to that philosophy. Matt, Doug and Garrett are all part of the fabric of what makes Speedway Motorsports successful, and I’m confident each will continue exceeding expectations to drive our facilities and our company forward.”

SMLLC PR