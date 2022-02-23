Sky is the Limit for Captivating Off-Track Entertainment During Upcoming NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

The circus is coming to town.

While the NASCAR drivers will remain the unparalleled ringmasters of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix tripleheader weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) from March 25-27, fans should prepare for an invasion of entertainment acts that will provide a circus-like atmosphere to the festivities.

From a human cannonball to fiery high divers, the NASCAR at COTA race weekend will have a fun-filled schedule of off-track entertainment options for adults and kids alike. The free entertainment will begin Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 as soon as the public gates open. Entertainment will be featured primarily at the Grand Plaza Stadium, the neighboring stadium Reflection Pond, adjacent to Turn 12 and outside of Turn 19.

So, what’s in store for race goers? The entertainment line-up includes:

Great American High Dive Show

Featuring a team of Olympic-caliber, national and world champion divers, this act is highlighted by the dramatic human torch fire dive, thrilling high dives from an 80-foot platform, patriotic All-American show and some hilarity with the costumed clown diving act.

Location : Grand Plaza Stadium

Times : Saturday at 10:05 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. | Sunday at 11:05 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Rocketman Valencia

This human cannonball will launch from a giant cannon at more than 55 mph, reach heights of over 65 feet and travel into a safety net up to 165 feet away.

Location : Reflection Pond

Times : Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. | Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races

This little piggy didn’t go to the market. He went to the races. Check out porker thoroughbreds racing at 15 mph around a 150-foot oval track. And don’t forget the added bonus of “Swifty” the world record-chasing swimming pig.

Location : Grand Plaza Stadium

Times : Saturday at 9:15 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. | Sunday at 10:15 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

Canine Stars

Featured on the hit show “America’s Got Talent” last season, Canine Stars features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Korea showcasing their athletic ability and extreme discipline.

Location : Grand Plaza Stadium

Times : Saturday at 9:40 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. | Sunday at 10:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.



Circus Picnic

This Austin-based company will give the grounds a festive circus atmosphere with various entertainers including firebreathers and stilt walkers.

Location : Grand Plaza Stadium and Main Grandstands

Times : Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Robert Castillo’s Freestyle BMX Team

This group of nationally recognized extreme action sports athletes will amaze with the most thrilling, entertaining and memorable BMX stunts that you will witness in person.

Location : Outside Turn 19

Times : Saturday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. | Sunday at 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Color Cartel

“APSE” and “Iva” are talented graffiti artists who will bring their bold and creative style to the racetrack. This married Austin couple will amaze with their special artistic talents.

Location : Turn 12

Times : Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Sunday from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Turn 12 and Pit Lane)

Full Steel Combat

Take a step way back in time as steel-clad medieval soldiers take part in a tournament that features individual duels with axes, swords, shields and maces, team combat and a grand melee where it is everyone for themselves.

Location : Grand Plaza Stadium

Times : Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. | Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Smacking Axes

An interactive display where fans get the opportunity to throw axes at targets. Never done it before? A Master Axe Smacker will be on hand to help you with proper technique and having fun with this popular entertainment.

Location : Turn 12 (Saturday morning & Sunday) | Amphitheater (Saturday evening)

Times : Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Turn 12) and 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Amphitheater) | Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mobile Escape Room Texas

This is another interactive experience where players use teamwork and communication skills to find clues and solve complex puzzles inside this state-of-the-art, climate-controlled adventure trailer.

Location : Turn 12

Times : Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition, NASCAR at COTA will feature two high-energy musical acts over the weekend. Following the conclusion of on-track action on Saturday, March 26, the venue will host “After Party at The Amp” featuring the revered tribute rock band Hairball. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Q&A session with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers as well as special guest, NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. Hairball will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a two-hour concert.

On Sunday, March 27, Midland, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated band from nearby Dripping Springs, Texas, will perform a one-hour concert prior to the start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race. Midland will take to the frontstretch stage beginning at 12:45 p.m. to highlight the pre-race activities leading up to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at 2:30 p.m. (TV: FOX, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM).

Tickets:

Tickets for the March 25-27 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com/Tickets. Three-day weekend packages for adults start at just $99 and just $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website including the full race weekend schedule.

