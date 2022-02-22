Country music artist Tiera Kennedy to sing national anthem for Pennzoil 400

Alabama-native and rising singer/songwriter Tiera Kennedy will make her first appearance ever at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as she performs the national anthem prior to the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube on March 6.



Kennedy, The Valory Music Co. recording artist known for her standout tracks “Found It In You” and “Shut It Down,” was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2020 as well as its Listen Up Class of 2022. Named as an Artist to Watch by Teen Vogue, Nashville Lifestyles, Pandora Country, Spotify’s Hot Country, Country Now, MusicRow and Sounds Like Nashville, Kennedy is the host of Apple Music Country’s The Tiera Show.



LVMS’s spring 2022 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, March 4. The Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity race will be Saturday, March 5 and the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube will run on Sunday, March 6.



All children 12 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday with a ticketed adult and can attend the Pennzoil 400 alongside a ticketed adult for just $10 on Sunday. Tickets for the Pennzoil 400 still remain by visiting www.lvms.com or calling 1-800-644-4444 and stage-front passes for Midland and driver introductions can be found here.



