Grandview Names New Media Director, Season Opener April 2, Rule Book Updated Online

The 60th anniversary season of professional auto racing at Grandview Speedway, will begin on Saturday, April 2 with the running of the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker.

This event is open to both Big and Small Block Modified competitors. To celebrate the track’s 60th season of racing, the race will now be run over the distance of 60-laps, paying the winner a cool $10,060 to win. Not only will the winner be rewarded handsomely, but the race will pay $1060 just to qualify and take the green flag in the main event. The feature race winner will also become a guaranteed starter for the September 17 Freedom 76.

The feature event will qualify 24 cars to start. There will be no provisional or guaranteed starters added of any kind. Heat races will be lined up by a straight draw, consolation qualifiers will follow to set the field for the 60-lap championship feature.

This event is a non-point race, no pit license is required. There is no entry fee, however drivers are encouraged to pre-enter by calling or texting 484.256.4375, providing the driver’s name, contact information and phone number.

Information and car rules are listed for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Bruce Rogers Memorial tab.

Also on the program, there will be a complete show of racing for the Sportsman. Qualifying heats and consolations will set the field for their main event.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm, which will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April, before switching to the regular 7:30 starting time on May 7

Prior to the April 2 opener, there will be a double header for the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage competition on March 19 at 1 pm. (rain date March 20 at 1 pm).

Saturday, March 26 is set as the annual free-to-the-public practice session open to all divisions starting at 12 noon.

Saturday, April 9 is set aside as a rain date if needed for the opener, however if not needed, then it will serve as the first point race of the season for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. Once again in 2022 Grandview will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, with drivers racing for the NASCAR state and regional championships as well as the track titles.

All race teams are reminded to check out the track’s updated rule book on the track website. In the Modified division, a few questions were asked about carburetors and bodies for the upcoming season. No changes were made, however there have been several items clarified in the rule book and the tech crew has announced they will be checking.

For the Sportsman, the only change occurred for drivers using crate 602 engines, as they will now be able to have them repaired under the RUSH racing series supervision. Full details are available on the track’s website at www.grandviewspeedway.com

Another new item for the 2022 season, will be a new public relations director for the speedway. After veteran PR man Ernie Saxton announced his retirement after the 2021 season, completing 55 years in that role with the speedway, the Rogers Family had a position to fill. As was the case when Saxton retired from the announcer’s booth after the 2013 season, the same man will be called upon to take on new duties for Grandview. Current speedway announcer Jeff Ahlum, who took over the Saturday announcer’s job to start the 2014 season, will be moving into the PR position as well. Ahlum has been working at Grandview since becoming the Thunder on the Hill announcer in 2001, so he is familiar with all the happenings of the speedway.

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway, and have not yet done so, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com Click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media application and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2022. Notice will be sent out to those who have sent in a request in the near future.

There is still time to purchase a Grandview season pass, covering all Saturday night events, from the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events. Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR